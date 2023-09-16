New Castle is set to exit Act 47 distressed status by December, ahead of the city’s mandatory deadline of February 2024.
At last week’s city council meeting, Act 47 coordinator Gordon Mann said the city is set to leave the state program in December. It has been in the state program since 2007.
Administrator Chris Frye said when he was elected mayor in 2019 — and later appointed administrator — it has been his and council’s goal to exit Act 47, the biggest challenge of city leadership for years.
He believes the city is now on the right path forward thanks to its Home Rule charter style of government, debt payments from the sale of the city’s stormwater system and collaboration between council and administration on the Act 47 exit plan.
“We’ve set a standard for the city government. Our conversations and our intentions are to do what’s best for the residents of New Castle,” Frye said. “How much can council and administration work well together? We made it happen.”
To properly leave Act 47, the city needed to prove it can pay its bills on time, avoid legal claims, have a balanced budget and pay pensions and salaries. Frye believes switching to a Home Rule charter gave the city a more defined and more focused form of government and administration.
In 2020, before the sale of the stormwater, the city was projecting deficits of up to $3.1 million by 2024, with the city expected to use the remainder of its fund balance by the end of 2023.
However, thanks to the sale of the stormwater system, the city received a $5 million windfall, of which more than $1.4 million went to wire fees for past city bonds, $500,000 for workers compensation settlements and claims, more than $508,000 to the asbestos abatement and demolition of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School and $2 million to debt reduction through the end of 2024.
Frye said that last point is important because he said in 2025, the debt ceiling, or debt payments the city will have to pay annually, will drop by $1.2 million. This means there will be more money in the general fund for other services.
“That’s what it’s been about these last three years, to get to this point,” Frye said. “We wanted to get to that point by 2025. We didn’t want to put the burden on the taxpayers.”
Frye noted getting out of Act 47 is only the beginning. He said the next city administrator and the next city council will have to work together in 2024 and beyond to encourage new residents and businesses to move in to build a bigger tax base, as well as be fiscally responsible with the city’s budget, but believes the city will be in a good position to do so at the end of 2023.
Coming into 2023, all members of council, and later appointed council member Terry Rodgers, said coming out of Act 47 was a top priority for them.
