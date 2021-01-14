Frye appointed to municipal league committee

Pennsylvania Municipal League announced Wednesday the appointment of New Castle Mayor Chris Frye to its executive committee.
"It’s a honor to apart of such a distinguished group," Frye said. "Pennsylvania Municipal League provides municipalities across the Commonwealth with a array of helpful legislative information and general municipal recourses. My participation on the executive committee is two-fold, to support PA Municipal League in their legislative endeavors and bring resources back to New Castle to help our residents."
Other committee members include league president Derek Green (Philadelphia councilman) and vice president Danene Sorace (Lancaster mayor) as well as members Michael Lombardo (Pittston mayor), Doug Baker (Franklin mayor), Derek Slaughter (Williamsport mayor), Ron Strouse (Doylestown mayor), Paige Cognetti (Scranton mayor) and Matthew Pacifico (Altoona mayor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.