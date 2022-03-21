New Castle Mayor Chris Frye is officially on the May primary ballot.
Frye, running for the lieutenant governor position, is one of nine Republicans bidding for the nomination for the commonwealth’s second in command position in Harrisburg. The primary winners from the Republican and Democratic run as part of a ticket with their party’s winning governor candidate. Incumbent John Fetterman is not seeking another term and is instead running for U.S. Senate.
Frye announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday he submitted 1,700 signatures from 31 counties to make the cut.
The other Republicans running for the office include John Brown, a former elected executive of Northampton County and the party’s 2016 nominee for auditor general; Jeff Coleman, a former state lawmaker and political and marketing consultant; Teddy Daniels, a former police officer who said he was outside the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of the Jan. 6 insurrection; Carrie DelRosso, a freshman state lawmaker from suburban Pittsburgh; Russ Diamond, a state lawmaker from Lebanon County who was prominent in resistance to pandemic-era government measures; James Jones, who runs an oil and petroleum products trading business; Rick Saccone, a former state lawmaker from the Pittsburgh area who also was outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and Clarice Schillinger, a Bucks County resident who got politically involved in school board races last year in a push against pandemic-era measures.
Frye and Coleman shared the Butler County Republican Committee’s recommended designation for office during a Saturday meeting. After the third round of voting, Frye and Coleman were the last candidates remaining, though neither met the 60-percent requirement for an endorsement.
On the Democratic side, three filed, including two state lawmakers for lieutenant governor. They are second-term Pittsburgh-area Rep. Austin Davis, five-term Rep. Brian Sims of Philadelphia and Raymond Sosa, a financial planner who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018. Davis is running on a ticket with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the lone Democrat running for governor.
There are nine declared Republicans running for governor after Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey dropped out of the race on Friday.
Five Democrats, including Fetterman, are running to try and flip retiring Republican Pat Toomey’s U.S. Senate seat. Five Republicans are running for the seat as well.
Candidates have a week to file court challenges over opponents’ paperwork and the courts have until March 29 to render a decision.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
