City Administrator Chris Frye said a new alley is part of the existing Enterprise Park project.
Frye on Wednesday said the proposed Union Station Way would be made by vacating portions of the existing Boyles Alley near the new Union Station Craft Distillery at 334 E. Washington St.
Frye said DON Services — the building owner of the distillery — submitted the request to vacate the alley to the planning commission and later to city council. The alley improvement work is being led by the city as part of the Enterprise Park project, in which DON and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation are collaborators. The project will create a 10-block district to improve truck access coming into the city from Croton Avenue and East Washington Street.
Frye said DON provided the legal work to get the alley vacated, while the project, which has been in the works since 2019, was entirely funded by the city.
During the Sept. 6 planning commission meeting, Vice Chairman William Morgan said work already done on the alley, presumably paid and done by DON, was done without going through the commission first.
Owners of nearby businesses attended the planning commission meeting concerned about a lack of parking once the new alley is opened and ordained. The commission retroactively recommended the alley be vacated, but under the stipulation written agreements regarding parking be put in place.
Frye said that is not necessary.
“The city will not require any agreement and will not engage in disputing private matters, as has been reportedly suggested by the planning commission, in order to complete the project,” Frye said. “The (new) alley will provide much-needed parking for businesses and residents, and it will also help to improve the safety and aesthetics of the area.”
Frye said the city is currently working on finalizing plans for the new alley and expects construction to begin in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.