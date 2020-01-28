Political literature distributed before November's election against two candidates who were running for mayor sent shock waves through the city.
Mayor Chris Frye recently addressed the literature that painted him as a chronic code violator.
"I knew it was going to happen," said Frye. "That's the only thing I had that they could pull up against me."
The double-sided glossy color card, printed on lightweight cardboard cites alleged code violations on a property Frye owned and leased to two tenants. The flyer lists 21 code violations including insanitation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage from 2013 until 2015.
Frye, who called the events "just politics," explained that when he was in his 20s, he was pursuing landlordship.
"I didn't try to do anything to prevent it from happening," said Frye. "I just let it run its course."
The literature was signed, “Respectfully yours, Department of Code Enforcement,” and is marked “paid for by Frank Tomski, senior city code enforcement officer, retired.”
"I never met him (Tomski)," said Frye.
According to his financial disclosure statement, Tomski paid $250 to make the literature, plus tax.
A Right to Know (RTK) requesting the violations on Frye's property was submitted to New Castle's code enforcement office by Mark Elisco, his Democratic challenger, on Sept. 12.
Attached to the RTK and code violations is a photocopied personal check for $4 signed by Elisco. The check covered the cost for the hard-copy notices.
The literature was distributed by volunteers, who met at Elisco's headquarters, on the Saturday morning before Election Day while Frye was out knocking on doors.
"I was sitting in the car watching two people put them on porches, so that's how I found out," said Frye, who received text messages about them as well.
Former councilmen and chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats Paul Stefano and current city council President Tom Smith went to Elisco's headquarters that morning to help, but left once they saw the content of the literature.
While some of the literature was dropped on porches, others allege it was placed in mailboxes, which is a federal crime since they were not sent through the mail.
The property, Frye said, was privately sold and he is unsure what happened to it following the sale.
Literature in opposition to Elisco, though, was sent through the mail and paid for by a political action group.
The mailer, which was paid for by the Accountable Leadership PAC, accused Elisco of supporting tax increases and being a part of the "status quo."
Frye did not know about the mailer before it was made public, and said he did not have the funds to make such literature.
"I got a call from somebody that received one in the mail," said Frye. "I don't recall getting one to my house."
Frye overcame the mudslinging though.
"I just ignored it," said Frye "Kept moving forward."
Frye told his opponents early on to not be influenced by social media because it can "really hurt."
"My goal was to stay focused on what's needed most and that's just the positive perception for New Castle," said Frye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.