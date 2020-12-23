New Castle Chris Frye slammed New Castle city council Wednesday with accusations of retaliatory cuts to the city's 2021 budget.
In a post to his official Facebook page, Frye outlined his objection to a proposed transfer of $33,500 into a contingency line item. If the money moved into a contingency line item in accordance with the approved budget, Frye would have to request council to move the funds in order to pay another line item.
The city’s 2021 budget has not yet been approved. Another budget workshop will be held virtually on Saturday. Council intends to vote on the budget during a special meeting next week.
“Council’s intentions are wrong,” Frye wrote. “They’re forcing me to request funding for much-needed positions within city government.”
Accusations of retaliatory cuts “hold no water,” council president Tom Smith explained on Wednesday.
Frye implied the retaliation stems from city employee firings that occurred when he took office in January, but Smith denied the claims.
Smith, elected as council's president last January, said council intends to work in good faith and spend taxpayer dollars wisely. The proposed transferred funds would prospectively move to fund mayoral administrative assistants.
Within the budget that Frye and chief financial officer Stephanie Dean drafted and introduced to council on Nov. 23, the mayor's full-time secretary position was eliminated and replaced with three part-time administrative assistants — an operations manager, an ordinance manager and an organizational development manager.
During budget workshops held throughout December, council members eliminated the three assistants, leaving Frye with no office staff.
“Council has decided that it will cut those positions and have done so under the guise of fiscal responsibility,” Frye continued. “What the residents need to know is that they are not being forthright.”
The intended hires for two of the three positions include Robert Lyles and Eric Francis. Frye recently hired both to conduct city business with Francis overseeing garbage collection services and Lyles working as a part-time secretary.
Francis worked on Frye’s mayoral campaign as a campaign manager and Lyles on his transition team to oversee operations and communications.
Smith indicated if Frye asked for the funds to be dispensed to fund positions for Lyles and Francis next year that he would vote against it.
