Internal hiring practices are embedded throughout the Home Rule charter and newly adopted administrative code, Mayor Chris Frye reiterated Thursday.
Council is set to vote on hiring Frye as the city’s first administrator at a special meeting 10 a.m. Friday.
“Hiring from within is often for strategic budgetary decisions, to ensure organizational processes continue to move forward,” Frye said in a Thursday news release.
Frye said the Act 47 coordinators’ 2023 plan would cost $220,000 to hire a city administrator, code enforcement director and keep the mayor’s salary at $52,934, while keeping the community and economic department at $20,000. He believes it should be increased to $50,000 to $60,000 plus benefits.
Frye, if approved Friday, will make $110,000 with no benefits on the one-year contract. State law prevents a council from hiring an administrator for a term that would overlap a council reorganization, which will occur in December after council members are elected in the November election.
Part of the accelerated timeline of hiring an administrator Friday is because of the city’s budget, which will be introduced Tuesday. If the city doesn’t hire an administrator now, it would have to budget for its full salary as well as the full mayor’s salary, which would cause an increase in taxes.
The mayor also said there are inconsistencies with the Home Rule charter process.
“At the request of the Act 47 coordinator, a resolution was passed to allow the Act 47 coordinator to write a grant to fund the city administrator and code director positions because they knew the city could not afford these positions without a subsidy,” Frye said. “They abandoned their promise and neglected the city, leaving council and the administration no choice but to reevaluate this issue.”
Frye claims the Act 47 team and the state Department of Community and Economic Development initially promised a grant to partially pay for the administrator and code enforcement director salaries for three years, but changed their promise after the city set the requirements for the administrator and didn’t like the changes. DCED, in a statement to The News, said no grant was ever awarded to the city but that it would be welcome to apply for one.
Deborah Glass’s Grassroot Solutions firm was a consultant for the transition to the Home Rule charter and was also a part of the Act 47 team.
Glass said she worked with the Home Rule charter transition committee to provide support and technical assistance with the development of the city’s new administrative code, which was approved by council during its Nov. 10 meeting.
“The development of the code was required under the Home Rule charter that was adopted by the citizens of New Castle in 2021,” Grass said. “The recommended version of the administrative code from the transition committee in August of 2022 included language approved by the committee to ensure that a ‘credentialed’ city administrator would be hired.”
That language was that the administrator must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in public, municipal, or business administration and have a minimum of seven years’ experience in local government management.
Council, in its changes, made it so the experience can include non-profit or business management as well.
“City council had the authority to amend the language in the recommended code before adoption,” Grass said. “The Act 47 team advised city council that they did not support this amendment to the language.”
Added Grass: “The Act 47 team recommended a city administrator search process, but council has the authority to decide otherwise.”
Frye said he proposed stepping down as mayor, as the city administrator cannot serve an elected position, and take a lower-than-intended salary as administrator reporting directly to council.
Frye said it is council’s intention to postpone the external hiring of a city administrator until 2023 to give them adequate time to post the position, interview candidates and make budgetary changes, while trying to avoid making a hasty decision to expedite the process.
“We are hear to protect the tax payers,” Frye said. “We are here to make decisions that help us become solvent. We are on a strict timeline to exit Act 47 in Feb. 2024. There is no wiggle room. We can’t make bad decisions.”
Frye, elected as the city’s first Black mayor in 2019, is entering the final year of his four-year term.
Gary Bucci, who was the treasurer of the transition committee, said whenever the committee and consultation team was putting together the code, it “clearly explained” how the position of city administrator and city government would work.
He said the committee spoke with Grass about qualifications and the salary for the position and conducted “extensive” interviews with people across the state who have gone through a similar transition process.
“They’re not doing it as how they’re (New Castle) doing it here,” Bucci said.
Bucci believes this is not what the taxpayers wanted when they voted for this process.
“People wanted change and a different direction, and I don’t believe they’re getting that,” Bucci said.
The administrator is hired by council as a non-voting position in charge of all departments.
The administrator hires, fires and oversees the yearly budget.
