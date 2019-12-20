Christmas is everywhere in New Castle this week — especially at The Salvation Army.
The charity’s toy, food and gift distribution began Thursday, as more than 190 local families came to collect a little help for the holiday.
And while the goal of making sure no child would face a Christmas without a present under the tree, The Salvation Army is there for other residents as well.
“Not all of our applicants are families with children,” Lt. Matthew Stacy said. “Some are families of one person. Some of them are elderly. They only get a food box.”
Those boxes come in large, medium and small sizes, depending on the size of the family, and are packed by volunteers.
Inside those boxes are non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, dry goods including rice and noodles and a $10 gift card for Save-a-Lot.
“This gift card is intended for perishables like meat,” Stacy said.
If a family has children, he said, every effort is made to provide what the child has on his or her Christmas list.
“We ask all of our applicants what they want. Some have a preference for My Little Pony, others for Pokemon. We partnered this year with Toys for Tots who have generously provided us with a selection of toys for which we are grateful,” Stacy said.
He noted that several Angel Trees throughout the community included tags listing children’s Christmas wishes, which community members generously filled.
“A tag may say the applicant is a 12-year-old girl who likes computer games, and it may list other things. The person who picks the angel off the tree will buy one or all of the items listed and bring them to us. If they purchase only one thing, we fill the gap providing the rest of the items requested.”
Stacy said each child receives at least five toys plus stocking stuffers.
“And when the family comes to pick them up, we serve them hot chocolate and offer candy canes and pray with them.”
Recipients are then contacted and told when and where to come to pick up their Christmas boxes. This year, the delivery point was an open space at the Cascade Galleria.
“It’s unheated,” said Lt. Stacy Stacy, who along with her husband, serves as co-director of the local Salvation Army post. Volunteers, still wearing coats and sometimes gloves, assisted recipients pushing shopping carts through the accumulated toys, clothing, food and stocking stuffers. After the choices had been made, the volunteers then helped load the goods into vehicles and even offered to make deliveries themselves if the applicants had a scheduling conflict or no transportation.
As Stacy Stacy explained the operation, she received a call from a recipient who could not make the trip. Volunteer Bill Morgan offered to make the drive to Ellwood City.
“This is what we do,” she said. “We see that everyone, every applicant, is taken care of.”
“We started the day with a full warehouse,” Matthew Stacy said. “Every one’s come in when they were scheduled and we’re left now with about a third of what we had when we opened at 8 this morning.” He said the distribution was completed on Thursday. Anything not distributed will be used in other programs through the year or kept for next Christmas.
“We’re helping to make a lot of Christmas happen,” Stacy said. He noted that essentially every recipient got what they requested.
He added that The Salvation Army could not have made so many wishes come true without the generosity of donors.
“This is a wonderful community who cares for those having a hard time, and everyone is doing the best they can,” Stacy said. “We want everyone to have a wonderful Christmas season.”
