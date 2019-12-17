Here's what U.S. Census data show about the presence of slavery in Pennsylvania:
Earliest statistics
• There were 3,737 enslaved people in Pennsylvania in 1790. That included 89 in Northumberland County; 43 in Huntingdon County; 46 in Bedford County and 159 in Allegheny County.
• Ten years later, by 1800 that number had dropped to 1,686.
Where it happened
The 1800 Census provided more detail about exactly where the enslaved people were owned:
• In Northumberland County, that included two enslaved people in Sunbury, five in what the Census described as Augusta, five in Turbot Township, four in Chillisquaque Township and three in Shamokin.
• There were another seven enslaved people in areas included in Northumberland County in 1800 that are now in Union County — four in White Deer Township, two in East Buffalo Township, and one in West Buffalo Township.
• At that time, there were five enslaved people in Crawford County — four in Meadville and one in “Canniott Township.”
• There were five enslaved people in Mercer County in 1800, but the Census doesn’t specify where in the county they lived.
Quick decline
• By 1820, the number of enslaved people in Pennsylvania was 211.
• The number of enslaved people in western Pennsylvania had dropped to 81, including a woman in Lackawannock Township in Mercer County woman, described in the Census as being over the age of 45.
• There were 130 enslaved people in eastern Pennsylvania by 1820.
• The 1820 Census also revealed that there was a woman 45-or-older living in Turbot Township in Northumberland County. There were three people enslaved in Union County at the time, including two men — one in White Deer Township and one in Mifflinburg — and a woman enslaved in Buffalo Township.
