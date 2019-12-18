From Bondage to Freedom | Blair County incident precursor to Civil War

An American civil war almost erupted over an incident involving a runaway slave in Blair County.
In 1855, sometime between Aug. 15 and 19, Jacob Green escaped from a plantation in Romney, Hampshire County, Virginia, which is part of modern-day West Virginia.
Later, in October, he returned to help liberate other slaves, bringing them into Pennsylvania. Green then headed west toward Pittsburgh, using the Allegheny Portage Railroad and Main Line Canal, only to be spotted by James Parsons, the nephew of his former owner, who had been pursuing the group. Green jumped from the train and Parsons followed in pursuit.
Parsons apprehend Green in Hollidaysburg, but local abolitionists protected the runaway.
The slave-catcher was charged with kidnapping, although the law at the time – the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 – supported his actions. Virginia legislators considered taking recourse against Pennsylvania. A headline in the New York Herald proclaimed “Threatened Civil War between Virginia and Pennsylvania.” Parsons was eventually acquitted.
The incident foreshadowed the actual Civil War that raged from 1861 until 1865.
“It caused quite a bit of commotion in Virginia, and Virginia said if Pennsylvania convicted a citizen of Virginia that they were going to send in the militia,” said Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site ranger Doug Bosley. “Things got pretty heated for a while. … For a while there, it seemed like there was the chance of war breaking out between Pennsylvania and Virginia over this incident. It was a big news story at the time. Then, with the Civil War coming just a few years later, it quickly got overshadowed and everybody forgot about it.”
'Mini hotbed' of activity
The Green incident was part of the Allegheny Portage Railroad and Pennsylvania Main Line Canal's role in the Underground Railroad that is still being explored by historians, including Bosley and Penn Highlands Community College's dean for learning resources, Barbara Zaborowski.
“This was sort of a mini-hotbed of Underground Railroad activity in the area,” Bosley said. “It was a big secret, but it did happen.”
Opened in 1834, the Allegheny Portage Railroad was a link in the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal that went from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. The local railroad section consisted of inclined planes that took the boats up and down the mountain, linking Hollidaysburg and Johnstown.
Although it primarily ran east-to-west, as opposed to the desired south-to-north direction for runaways to take, the canal/railroad system provided an opportunity for freedom-seekers to keep moving, thus avoiding the danger of staying in one location too long.
“When you think about slaves running north, there's no way they're crossing the state of Pennsylvania anywhere that they're not crossing the Main Line Canal somewhere, because it cuts across the state. … They're using the east-west route simply because it's convenient and it's there,” Zaborowski said.
There were key junctions along the way, including in Columbia, Lancaster County, where abolitionists William Whipper and Stephen Smith helped runaways either get train transportation to Philadelphia in the east or passage on the canal to the west.
Bosley and Zaborowski said personal documentation exists that confirms the work done by Whipper and Smith.
Heading west on the water meant “they're coming through Johnstown, they're coming over the Allegheny Portage Railroad, they're coming along the Main Line Canal,” Zaborowski said. "We know that. That's in a journal entry. We know that for sure."
'Hiding in plain sight'
Runaways were hidden in a variety of ways, including being placed among freight containers.
“There is some evidence that there were secret compartments in a railroad car or one of the sectional canal boats,” Bosley said. “But then also — and I know Barb really believes in this theory — that it was sort of hiding in plain sight because there were free African Americans working on the canal and the Portage Railroad, living in the towns that were along this system. It was easy for a runaway slave to hide in plain sight and just try to fit in as one of the local freemen.”
The Allegheny Portage Railroad section is a designated spot on the National Park Service Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
The marker is located in Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in Johnstown where abolitionists William Slick, Benjamin Slick, John Cushon, and James and Charlotte Heslop were buried.
William Slick is noted for assisting two escaped slaves — Patrick and Abraham — when they were pursued locally by slave catchers during an incident in February 1837.
“The reason that we put it in Sandyvale Cemetery was because that's where the abolitionists in Johnstown are interred,” Zaborowski said. “The '89 Flood kind of took care of us actually putting it by a building that may have been used. That's all gone. We put it in Sandyvale because all the abolitionists who were involved in the 1837 incident here in Johnstown, that's where they're all interred.”
Bosley and Zaborowski are also working to learn more about some prominent abolitionists who were connected to the system, specifically regional superintendent William Campbell, along with canal commissioners Elijah Pennypacker and Thaddeus Stevens.
“They were in these positions of high importance in charge of running this transportation system and they were very staunch abolitionists,” Bosley said. “We want to know more about if they used their positions to do Underground Railroad activity on the Main Line.”
