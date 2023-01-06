Frigid temperatures just before Christmas caused a water main to break at Laurel High School.
This is according to Superintendent Leonard Rich and Director of Buildings and Grounds Edward Novad. Rich said during the weekend of frigid temperatures from Dec. 23 to 25, the wind caused one of the windows in one of the science classrooms to come open.
This caused the water line in the classroom to break, which caused water to gush all over the classroom. Rich said the floor in the classroom and the ceiling of the below record storage room suffered water damage.
He said some records and archives were wet, but have since dried out. He also said the district maintenance staff has since dried and cleaned both rooms, with the science room still functional, albeit, with no water for lab experiments.
The district's insurance is looking to cover the costs of the repairs, minus the $2,500 deductible. Rich said the district will begin to look into digitizing those records to have both a hard copy and digital copy.
Rich also said he has concerns over the exterior windows of the first and second floor of the building, as they are the same kind as the one that became open. Therefore, he hopes the district can retrofit the windows to better secure them in the future.
