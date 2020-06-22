New Castle police say they are continuing to probe a shooting that occurred Friday night outside of a downtown tavern.
City police chief Bobby Salem said that 41-year-old Michael Jackson was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right hand. He did not know Jackson's condition Monday.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the side entrance of the Capitol Grill at 108 N. Mercer St. Salem said the officers at the scene found shell casings in the doorway. He said that Jackson left the bar and walked over to Speedway, where the police found him and had him transported to the hospital.
"We believe an argument started inside the bar," Salem said. He would not provide further details about the investigation, except to say that it is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.