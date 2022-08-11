(First of two parts)
The calendar says fall doesn’t arrive until Sept. 23.
For Alonzo Waters, though, a new season begins Sept. 18.
That’s the date for the official relaunch of Fresh Wind Ministries International, formerly known as Victory Christian Center-New Castle Campus.
Waters has been the pastor for 14 years of the church that, until recently, was one of eight Victory Christian Center campuses in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. But following the retirement of Victory founder Bishop David Thomas, church leaders opted to dissolve the group, with each church becoming its own, independent entity in its own community.
In Lawrence County, the move also includes Victory’s New Wilmington campus, which is returning to its former name, Living Word.
Waters, who became associated with Victory as a newlywed 22 years ago, said that his church’s “new season” arrives with anticipation, challenges and even a twinge of sadness.
“I will be able to be more focused on this community now,” he said. “I believe that we will be able to have a greater impact on our community as we move forward. I look forward to serving this community and God being glorified through the things that we’re doing.”
Fresh Wind retains its building at 2009 N. Mercer St., with the Victory board having ultimately decided to release each campus’s church to its congregation. Of course, that’s not the only bequest Waters is getting.
“It’s uncharted territory for me,” he said. “I’ve never been here before. They did such a great job at Victory doing all of the things. We had an accounting office there, so the accounting office handled all eight campuses. We had print media there, they handled all that, and maintenance — the whole thing.
“Now I’m having to learn how to be able to do those things without that safety net. It’s a little bit scary, but I continue to declare that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Still, as excited as Waters is about the future, it’s hard not to look back.
“We have a great support group at Fresh Wind Ministries, so I feel like we’re really going to do good,” he said, “but it’s kind of sad. I walked into Victory Christian Center 22 years ago, just married, and this is the only place my children knew as church. So it’s bittersweet.
“But I have great relationships with Pastor Rob and Mickey Cypher at Wilmington and the pastors at the other campuses. I’m still connected with them and we still talk.”
The name “Fresh Wind,” Waters said, is a reference to Verse Two of Acts Chapter Two, which describes the coming of the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost as “a mighty, rushing wind.”
“That was a transformation,” Waters said. “The church was birthed and it has never been the same. I believe today that God is wanting His spirit to move mightily within the church once again.”
Although the Fresh Wind relaunch won’t take place until Sept. 18, Waters said the identity is already official, with the state having its 501(c)(3) and articles of incorporation, and it certainly isn’t waiting another month before the congregation begins moving forward under its new name.
“The people are very excited, the church is growing, and God is doing some incredible things,” he said. “I just want to make sure that we carry on the legacy of Dave and Kathy Thomas. That was 40 years that God used them at Victory Christian Center to build what was being built.
“So we want to remember that foundation where we got our start as we move forward as Fresh Wind Ministries.”
(Friday: Living Word Church is back.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.