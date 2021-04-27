Fresh Marketplace returns May 8

Fresh Marketplace, the New Wilmington farmers market, is opening for the 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 8.
Located at the corner of Chestnut and Vine Streets in New Wilmington, Fresh Marketplace offers local products from more than 40 artist and farm vendors.
A free morning concert happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday with performances from local musicians. Corey and Valerie Wood, singer-songwriters who play guitar and mandolin, are performing May 8.
Fresh Marketplace Grill serves breakfast and lunch entrees using local farmers products. Goodnights Bison will be featured on opening day with cheddar brats and sloppy joes using ground bison.
This is Fresh Marketplace’s sixth farmers market season serving the local community. All COVID recommendations are respected.
