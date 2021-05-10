By Amy Henderson
CNHI News Service
In 1961 the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), a civil rights group made up of white and Black members, decided to test if segregation was still being enforced on buses and in bus stations in the deep south, following two U.S. Supreme Court rulings that found the practice to be unconstitutional.
They left on two buses on May 4, headed for New Orleans. In Alabama, however, the Freedom Riders were met by angry white mobs who fire bombed one bus and viciously beat the Riders. Eager to restore peace, the Kennedy administration arranged for the group to be flown from Birmingham, Ala., to New Orleans.
Nashville students get involved
Like the rest of the nation, members of the Nashville Student Movement and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) were paying attention to what was happening to the Freedom Riders. And they weren’t going to let the Freedom Rides end in Birmingham.
Walker said the students were concerned that the message quitting represented: inflict enough violence and they’ll stop.
“The students in Nashville sign their wills and they get on buses and go to Birmingham,” said Walker.
They arrived on May 17 and Connor immediately placed them into “protective custody.”
In the middle of the night, though, he ushered the students out of the jail and into a waiting car.
Catherine Burks-Brooks — then Catherine Burks, a 21-year-old student from Birmingham and senior at Tennessee State University — was one of the students on that midnight ride.
“[Connor] told us we were going back to Nashville,” said Burks-Brooks.
She was seated next to Connor as he drove. They talked. “Bull and I had a conversation off and on for the whole trip,” said Burks-Brooks. He talked about the Dixiecrats who broke from the Democratic party in 1948 over the party’s civil rights platform and she talked about the civil rights movement.
“That was the type of conversation that we were having,” she said. “We didn’t have anything like a violent conversation. He was talking to me like I was his daughter or his niece,” she said.
She invited him to have breakfast with them in Nashville. He accepted.
But Connor wasn’t taking them to Nashville. He stopped before the state line in Ardmore, Ala., around 2-3 a.m., let the students out and told them there was a train depot nearby. There wasn’t but the students found a Black family who sheltered them and let them use the phone to call their contact in Nashville. By morning they were back on the road to Birmingham.
‘All hell breaks loose’
Burks-Brooks and 20 other students boarded a bus in Birmingham on May 20, bound for Montgomery. State police provided an escort, but once they arrived in Montgomery, they were left unprotected.
“Local law enforcement had arranged with the mob that they would have 30 minutes to attack the Freedom Riders,” said Walker. “It’s horrific violence on this group of students with hundreds of people in the mob. It’s a miracle they survive.”
“I thought all hell was going to break loose and we had to see our way out of there without fighting,” said Burks-Brooks. “I could see [the mob] running from different spots.”
The Black women were put in cabs driven by Black men — taxi’s were still segregated — and out the window she saw the violence surrounding them. “I could see [John] Lewis and Jim Zwerg being beaten up. I could look out the window and see blood just running down their faces,” she said.
The Riders took refuge that night, but did not give up.
Despite President Kennedy calling for a “cooling off period,” the riders were determined to make it to Mississippi. “They decided, ‘we’ll take the beating and keep going,’” said Walker.
“Federal and state officials then realize that they are going to have to deal with it,” said Walker. “So they put them on their own bus with National Guardsmen on it and zoom them through the state with a police escort. The riders don’t want to do it that way, but they agree.”
Jailed in Mississippi
The federal government had made a deal with Mississippi authorities that there would be no mobs, but they could arrest the students on “breach of peace” charges, said Walker.
“I think they thought the students would spend a few days in a Mississippi jail, get the crap scared out of them and go back to their campuses in Nashville.”
When the bus arrived in Jackson, Miss., the Riders were arrested, but instead of a few days in jail, the Freedom Riders were sentenced to 40 days at Parchman State Penitentiary, one of the most notorious prisons at the time. There, they were subjected to physical and psychological abuse.
Despite this, others followed.
“By the end of the summer you had hundreds of people flooding in to Mississippi in solidarity,” said Walker.
They did so at great personal cost.
Along with abuse from authorities and the Klan, many were expelled from colleges or cut off from their families.
Eventually more than 400 Freedom Riders joined the cause. “Fifty percent of them were white, and 50 percent were Black, and one fourth were women. That wasn’t planned,” said Person. All of them were nonviolent.
The situation had grown into a crisis for Kennedy, who was now forced to take action. His brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, directed the Interstate Commerce Commission to issue rules to companies to desegregate interstate travel.
Aftermath
“It was only about a five month campaign, but today we get to travel across the country together, and we never think about once Jackie Robinson and his wife were kicked off a plane for having a first class ticket,” said Walker.
“We take it for granted that we can sit together. It’s because the courage of the 436 Freedom Riders and others courageous enough to challenge the system of segregation and many people don’t know their names or their stories.”
The Freedom Riders pushed the Kennedy Administration to take up its promise of civil rights reform long before they’d planned to, said Walker. “It accelerated the movement and changed the trajectory,” she said.
Walker notes that along with the 436 Freedom Riders that took up the cause that summer, there were hundreds more who provided support along the way, providing legal support, housing, food and transportation.
“All those things played a success in the movement,” she said. “You don’t necessarily have to be on the bus. There are things each of us can do in our everyday, ordinary lives to make a difference.”
