More than 50 people turned out Monday morning to Kennedy Square despite brisk temperatures for a Freedom Walk to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The morning began with the walk, which formed at the former West Side School on West Washington Street, before a service was held downtown. Ameliana Ford served as the mistress of ceremonies, while Marcus Gunn and Ka'Mari Moore read Bible verses. Keith Jackson gave an invocation before Antonio Ford performed an original song, urging those in the audience to "press on" in the face of adversity. Ayanna Williams led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and Jackson Clark read 10 facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
Speaking at a microphone set up between the Olde Post Office Complex and the fountain in the square, Loretta Spielvogel spoke about how Monday's march was the first for her.
Spielvogel, who took office earlier this month as just the second woman to serve as a Lawrence County commissioner, said she wasn't ashamed at that fact. In fact, she said, it was a learning experience for her.
"Today we honor and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.," Spielvogel said. "I was inspired by the words of fifth graders in Houston, Texas."
The students were participating in an oral debate asking the question of what King's vision would be in the year 2020.
"One particular student said, in part, that it's the same today as it was back then," Spielvogel said. "I let that sink in for a moment and then realized that it is true. The vision is the same. The words are universal and everlasting. We're all familiar with his 'I Have a Dream' speech, but there are many other words of his that are just as powerful in 2020 as they were those many years ago."
She continued by reciting other famed King quotes, including "Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others?'"
"Today I ask you, what are you doing for others?" Spielvogel said. "Make today and every day an opportunity to do for others. Promise not to be silent. Promise to love your brother. Promise to have faith and to do what is right. And no matter how big or how small, serve someone else."
Ending the service with a prayer was the Rev. William Hogans. He asked those attending to take inventory of what the the day should really mean.
"Don't make it a day off," Hogans said. "Make it a day of."
After the downtown service, attendees made their way to the New Jerusalem Church of God for a soup and sandwich luncheon. The luncheon has been going on for about 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.