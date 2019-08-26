The New Castle Branch for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) the annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be held Oct. 19 at the Gathering Banquet Center, located at 2552 Benjamin Franklin Highway (U.S. Route 422 West).
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served promptly at 6 p.m.
The banquet’s guest speaker will be New Castle native Chandi Lowry-Chapman of Pittsburgh’s Action News WTAE.
Proceeds from the banquet are used to fund scholarships for local deserving young people to help further their education.
For tickets and more information, please contact Evelyn Ward, NAACP Freedom Fund banquet chairman, at (724) 654-0559. Tickets are $30 per person.
Tickets may be acquired by submitting a request for tickets in writing, along with a check, to the New Castle Branch
of the NAACP, P.O. Box 1011, New Castle, PA 16103. All checks can be made payable to the New Castle NAACP.
