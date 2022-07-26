For the second time in five years, the annual downtown Fireworks Festival is making a comeback.
This year’s event — now known as the Freedom Fair Fireworks Festival — is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on East Washington Street.
The all-day festival celebrates diversity, inclusion and freedom. It will feature live music, food vendors, children’s activities and, of course, fireworks by Starfire Corporation at 10 p.m.
After a one-year absence in 2017, Disability Options Network — DON — took over primary sponsorship of the festival and brought it back to life in 2018, combining it with the agency’s own Freedom Fair and adding vendors to bring awareness of societal barriers that people with disabilities face daily.
After two successful years, though, the festival was again shut down because of COVID-19, and did not take place in 2020 and 2021.
"We are happy to be able to bring back an event the community enjoys," said Melissa Allen, director of DON's Center for Independent Living. "The pandemic has been hard on all of us, so this is an effort to recognize the struggles in our community, provide resources around inclusion for all and have a little fun getting back out to gathering as a community."
Music will be plentiful, with a DJ providing tunes throughout the day. In addition, there will be a lineup of live performances at the Riverwalk Park Amphitheater, starting at 2 p.m. with Rickert and Friends, who also will perform at 6 p.m. The Dante DiThomas Swing Band will take the stage at 4 p.m., and The Dorals will wind things up at 8 p.m.
Other entertainment will include a fashion show at 4 p.m. in Zambelli Park, a 5 p.m. performance by the New Castle youth cheerleaders and a Special Olympics basketball game at 1 p.m. in a court to be located near the intersection of East Washington and Mercer streets.
Offering performances throughout the day will be the New Castle junior dance line, as well as a juggler, magician and the Lawrence County Flow Collective, which performs hula hoop routines.
Children's activities will be set up at the corner of North and North Mill streets.
The celebration of inclusivity, diversity and disability, Allen said, is scheduled for the weekend nearest the anniversary of the signing of American with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. Tables will be set up throughout the festival site offering information to raise awareness and detail resources.
DON is still looking for volunteers to assist with the children's activities at the festival. Anyone interested and available is asked to contact Anita McKeever at amckeever@doninc.org.
