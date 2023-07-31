When the original New Castle Fireworks Festival ended in 2016, Disability Options Network Services founder Christopher Lloyd wanted the festivities to continue for the New Castle community.
In 2018, DON relaunched the festival, combining it with its own Freedom Fair, which highlights those with physical and intellectual disabilities.
This combined event, the Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival, returned on Saturday in downtown New Castle.
“It means a lot,” said DON CEO Stephen Cardella in regard to DON putting on the event. “For the community to get back to post-COVID events.”
Cardella said the event is meant to be for everyone in the community to be together and have fun, while also acknowledging those with disabilities, with vendors that provide disability services in addition to DON.
“It’s about inclusion,” Cardella said.
The festival featured different activities and performances throughout the day, ending with a fireworks finale by Starfire Corporation.
Cardella thanked the City of New Castle and Lawrence County for their continued support of the event every year, calling it a “great collaboration.”
“It feels good. It looks good to see people downtown walking about,” said city Councilman Eric Ritter.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was on hand to issue a proclamation, on behalf of the board of commissioners, declaring July 29 Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival Day, and commending the inclusion brought forth from the event.
“The festival has something for everyone,” Spielvogel said reading from the proclamation. “It is about family and community involvement.”
To kick off the festival, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the Riverwalk Bike Trail, which goes through downtown and along the Neshannock Creek.
The Riverwalk Trail was originally conceived by the New Castle Blueprint Communities Council in 2014 as the first in a series of trails to connect the downtown area to surrounding neighborhoods.
“I can’t wait to use it more,” Ritter said.
Forward Lawrence’s Paul Bucciarelli said he hopes this is the first of many more bike trails to connect the city’s neighborhoods together.
He and Ritter also said this trail will be a great connecting point for the current and future work the city, county and DON are doing to improve downtown.
A moment of silence was held in memory of Lloyd before the festival for the DON founder, who died recently. Cardella, who knew Lloyd well over the years, said Lloyd would want the community to come together and have fun and to continue to move forward in his absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.