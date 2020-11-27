One of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the inability to sit down in a restaurant and enjoy a meal.
About 50 or so people had that opportunity to dine among friends or acquaintances at the City Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving dinner. This year's dinner was held at the Sankey Center on West Grant Street, which allowed a larger space and move room to social distance.
"We actually had a better turnout than I thought we would," City Rescue Mission's Clint Winterbottom said. "It was a lot of fun and I hope to do it again next year."
The people who came through for the free, hot meal were treated to all the fixings, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, green beans, rolls, gravy and assorted desserts.
One of those people was Pat Sobun.
"People are grateful to have a sit-down dinner," she said. She added that it allowed her to return to some normalcy after eating meals in her car because restaurants for a time were open only for takeout or curbside service.
Six volunteers — equipped with masks, gloves and hairnets — helped serve the food. They included Lacey Hammond and her mother, Linda Hammond, Marilyn A.H. Wagner, Jeff and Ginger Hawthorne and Edwin Coast, who helped set up and then worked in the kitchen.
"Every single bit was donated," Winterbottom said. He added that Giant Eagle and Dave's Hometown Shop 'n Save in Ellwood City (formerly Loccisano's Golden Dawn) made donations as well. "Ninety-seven percent of what we serve is donated. We've never once in a hundred years worried about food at the City Rescue."
On Wednesday morning, the City Rescue Mission held its annual outreach which included giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets. The baskets included a turkey and other fixings for families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.