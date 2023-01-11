A drive-thru food giveaway is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Cascade Galleria.
Food for 1,100 families will be distributed by volunteers, who will load boxes directly into vehicles.
The line will form at the intersection of the Columbus Innerbelt and West Washington Street, behind the facility formerly known as The Towne Mall, 200 S. Jefferson St.
Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Farm Dairy, frozen meat items, apples from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and nutritious, shelf-stable groceries.
Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is a maximum of two families per car.
The distribution, which is sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-Being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, will begin once all trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up, so plan to arrive early.
