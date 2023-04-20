A free feral cat clinic will be held Sunday in Ellwood City.
All cats must be dropped off in a trap and will have their ears clipped. Cats will be vaccinated for rabies.
The drop-off will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Text (724) 674-8297 for details.
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... Very dry conditions this afternoon will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across northern West Virginia eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 25 to 30 percent. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.
