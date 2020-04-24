The annual Lawrence County Tax Claim bureau’s free and clear sale has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto handed down an order delaying the sale, which previously had been scheduled for today. A new date of June 26 has been set for the judicial sale. The sale is to commence at 10 a.m. that day, under the measure.
Because all of the properties for sale had been previously advertised, no further listing to advertise them is required, Motto wrote. However, his order changing the date will be advertised in the newspaper and in the Lawrence County Law Journal.
Artisha Foster, county tax claim director, said that as of Thursday, there are 211 properties on the list for sale in the county. That number can go down if the owners come through and pay their taxes before the June 26 sale date, she said. They have until that date to pay them, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.