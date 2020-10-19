Fracking future emerging as key issue in race to win PA

The fight over the future of fracking has emerged as a critical flashpoint in the final push to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The conflict has strained long-standing ties between the Democratic Party and its nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and blue-collar unions that have grown to depend on the dramatic growth of the industry spawned by the use of fracking to extract natural gas from the state’s Marcellus shale.
Thursday night during a televised town hall meeting in Philadelphia, Biden was asked about the move by western Pennsylvania boilermakers to embrace President Donald Trump.
Biden responded that he’d gotten the endorsement of the Boilermakers union.
He was wrong.
The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers hasn’t endorsed either candidate for president, according to the union’s website. Local 154 of the Boilermakers Union, based in Pittsburgh and representing 1,500 members, endorsed Trump, said Shawn Steffee, the Local 154 business agent.
“You get rid of fossil fuels,” Steffee said. “I lose my job.”
Steffee said members of his union build and maintain coal-fired and gas-fired power plants as well as the petrochemical plants made possible by the state’s fracking industry.
Biden has said he doesn’t intend to fully ban fracking. His proposal would only bar fracking on federal lands. While there are more than 100,000 gas wells that had been fracked in Pennsylvania, only 75 of them are located on federal land, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Even if Biden would limit his move to restrict fracking to barring its use on federal lands, there’s still ample reason to believe his administration would embrace policies that would devastate the natural gas industry, said David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition.
Biden has backed a plan that would seek to have the country’s electric generation go carbon-free within 15 years.
Spigelmyer said that fracking has helped revitalize manufacturing, particularly in western Pennsylvania.
A big part of that has been the construction of a massive Shell petrochemical plant in Beaver County. But in addition to that, fracking’s growth has helped fuel the move to convert old coal-fired power plants into natural gas-powered plants. There are also plans to tap into natural gas for a $500 million fertilizer plant in Clinton County in Central Pennsylvania, he said.
“We spent the last three to four decades writing the obituary for manufacturing,” he said. “Now, we’re writing birth announcements.”
Environmental groups, though, say that limiting or eliminating fracking and moving away from fossil fuels are popular with the general public as concerns about climate change intensify.
Last month, Climate Power 2020, a Washington, D.C.,-based environmental group, released polling results of voters in battleground states -- Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina -- showing that two-thirds of those surveyed said fighting climate change should be a priority of the president. That same poll found that 55 percent of those surveyed said they had more faith in Biden to work to combat climate change.
Federal efforts to fight climate change have been “undermined and thwarted” by the Trump Administration, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, said in a virtual town hall Friday hosted by the environmental group PennEnvironment.
“We’ve got to do something about it,” Casey said. “It’s having an impact right now.”
Those impacts include extreme heat that inordinately impacts urban neighborhoods and extreme rain and flooding that causes problems for farmers.
“These threats are both rural and urban,” Casey said.
