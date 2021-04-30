Friends of Donald W. Fox, a longtime dairy farmer, state representative, Republican committeeman and Rotarian, remembered him this week as "a true gentleman."
Fox, who lived in the Enon Valley area and served Lawrence and Mercer counties for 18 years in the state House of Representatives, died last Thursday at age 98.
Commissioner Dan Vogler considered Fox a friend, noting that he was a past Republican committee chairman and a part-time state government educator at Westminster College, where Vogler was a student in one of his classes.
"When I was a freshman there in 1978, Don taught a four-week course on Pennsylvania State government," Vogler said. The first three weeks were classroom instruction. The fourth week he took his students to Harrisburg, where he introduced them to various government officials in the state offices.
"It was an excellent course," said Vogler, who himself has gone on to serve as a county commissioner for more than 17 years and previously had been an elected Neshannock Township supervisor.
Vogler, a former legislative aide, knew Fox during and after his tenure as a state representative, a seat Fox held from 1956 until 1974, when he was defeated in the election by former State Rep. Ralph D. Pratt. After his first term of office, Fox was re-elected to serve eight more consecutive terms. During his tenure he was elected as Republican Caucus Secretary from 1971 to 1974, and also was appointed to the Joint State Government Commission to serve during those years.
Vogler pointed out that Fox had served many years alongside former state Rep. Thomas J. Fee, who also is now deceased. For some of his years in the legislature, Fox served in a house leadership capacity, and in the early 1970s he was House Republican caucus chairman, Vogler recalled.
Fox also had served on the state Board of Education from 1976 to 1987.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge also remembers Fox as active in township government, having served on at least one North Beaver Township board.
A reputed dairy farmer in his day, Fox was co-owner with his brother of Fox Dairy on Moravia-Petersburg Road. He later raised miniature horses, and belonged to the American Miniature Horse Association. He also was a member of Westfield Grange.
Hodge was the North Beaver Township solicitor when he first met Fox during his involvement with the township.
"I would describe him as being very quiet, but when he spoke there was a lot of thought in his opinions that he expressed," Hodge said. "He was a very thoughtful individual.
"He was instrumental in helping North Beaver Township. It was beneficial to have someone with some experience in government. He was a very well respected member of this community."
Fox was a life member of Westfield Presbyterian Church, having served as elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher.
"He was a very faithful member of the Westfield church," Hodge said.
Fox also was a longtime Rotarian and was honored by the Bessemer Rotary Club for his 70 years of service.
"He was always in regular attendance," remembers his fellow Rotarian, attorney John R. Seltzer. "He always participated, in spite of his age. He was in his mid-90s and he took part in every event we had — pancake dinners, spaghetti dinners. He would load up carry-outs, and spend most of the day there, and we always ate together when it was over and he'd eat and help clean up and leave with the rest of us. That was only two or three years ago."
He remembers enjoying Fox's humorous stories that he shared the Rotarians about Harrisburg and other funny events in his life.
One story was about when Fox made the track team at Westminster. He said he was never good at running, but it kept him in shape and he enjoyed the sport, Seltzer recalled.
Fox told them about how he was in a track meet in Geneva with a number of other schools.
"As he was running along, around the middle of the pack, he took a wrong turn, and everyone who was running behind him followed him," Seltzer said, remembering, "We Rotarians howled that night. Don was great storyteller. His mind was razor-sharp. He had some good ones, I'll tell you. He never hesitated to tell on himself. He didn't care, he'd laugh along with us."
On his birthday a few years ago, Fox couldn't make it to Rotary Club, so the members assembled a parade of people from the community and around New Castle, and they all drove by his house with him outside. That was even before such birthday observances became popular during COVID-19.
Until COVID, Fox attended every Rotary meeting, Seltzer said, and during the after-dinner trivia game, he typically knew more answers than anyone at their table.
"He was a fine gentleman and we're going to miss him," Seltzer said. "He served us well as a state representative, and he was always very strong with the Republican party. He took care of the people in Lawrence County and he was strong with the teachers. He was 100 percent on education."
Fox served as the Republican Party chairman for Lawrence County in the 1980s or 1990s, Vogler pointed out.
In 1994, his book, "Bridges' to the Past," a history of Lawrence County, was published, and it is still available through Amazon.
Fox was born and raised in North Beaver Township and graduated from Mount Jackson High School in 1940, and earned his bachelor's degree from Westminster College in 1944. His diploma arrived while he was overseas, serving as a Navy lieutenant in the South Pacific during World War Ii. He operated landing craft that deployed combat troops from Okinawa, and he landed troops during VJ Day in Tokyo.
"I got to know (Fox) in the 1970s and we maintained a friendship for many years," Vogler said. He remembers him being "always very steady and solid. He was a man of integrity."
