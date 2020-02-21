State police are investigating two incidents where a four-wheeler was driven through properties, causing damage.
Police reported that a suspect rode through hayfields on land in North Beaver Township off Galilee Road on Feb. 11.
A similar incident was reported the next day on hayfields off Mount Air Road in North Beaver Township.
The police are asking that anyone who saw anything or who has information about the incident contact them at (724) 598-2211.
