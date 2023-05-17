Six candidates will compete for five seats on the New Castle Area School Board in the Nov. 7 general election, according to Tuesday’s unofficial primary results.
Voters on both the Democratic and Republican ballots chose incumbents Marco Bulisco, Karen Humphrey and Anna Pascarella, and former superintendent and former board member George Gabriel as the nominees. Incumbent Kenny Rice is the apparent winner on the Democrat ballot and Terry A. Masters on the Republican nomination.
Altogether, 12 candidates had cross-filed on both ballots.
Nominees on the Democratic ballot are: Marco A. Bulisco, 751; Anna Pascarella, 711; Karen Humphrey, 690; George Gabriel, 646; Kenny Rice, 546.
Others running on the Democratic ballot were: Terry A. Masters, 536; Anthony L. Ross, 456; Jamee Carr, 452; Dwayne Evans, 442; Gary Filippone, 380; Robert Farris, 343 and Brandon R. Cherozzi, 320.
Nominees on the Republican ballot are: Anna Pascarella, 383; Karen Humphrey, 340; Marco A. Bulisco, 327; Terry A. Masters, 310 and George Gabriel, 297.
Others running on the Republican ballot were: Kenny Rice, 285; Jamee Carr, 234; Anthony L. Ross, 231; Robert Farris, 197; Gary Filippone, 194; Dwayne Evans, 176; and Brandon R. Cherozzi, 142.
