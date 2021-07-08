Four people were taken to a hospital after a collision Wednesday on Route 18, Neshannock Township police reported.
Police said a vehicle driven by Dakota Moore, 18, of West Middlesex, was northbound on Route 18 at the intersection of Nesbitt Road around 8:45 p.m., when a southbound vehicle driven by Arthur McDonald, 69, of Wheatland, pulled into Moore's path, hitting his vehicle on the driver's side. Moore's car stopped in the grass in front of a restaurant.
Moore and his three passengers, whom police did not identify, were taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital by ambulance with suspected minor injuries. McDonald was not injured.
Police reported that McDonald did not pass a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving while under the influence. He submitted to a blood test at the hospital and was released. Police said charges are pending against him. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
