Church buildings that once served four Roman Catholic parishes in Lawrence County will be closed officially at the end of the month.

In a letter dated Friday, Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David A. Zubik decreed that St. Anthony, St. James the Apostle, St. Joseph the Worker and St. Vincent de Paul will be deconsecrated as of Oct. 2.

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

On July 1, 2019, the four churches and their parishioners became part of a seven-parish merger that created Holy Spirit Parish. Although all seven churches remained open initially, the arrival of the pandemic the following year forced all seven buildings to close their doors, prompting joint Masses to be celebrated for a year in the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township.

When the COVID-19 threat finally lessened, only three of the churches — St. Vitus, St. Mary and St. Camillus — reopened for regular worship.

From the inception of Holy Spirit Parish, its pastor, Father Joseph McCaffrey, has had the dual responsibilities of providing spiritual guidance and paring expenses that were no longer sustainable. Key among the latter was the disposal of aging buildings and their upkeep.

A series of video presentations detailing the parish’s financial challenges, and listening sessions to receive feedback, were conducted for Holy Spirit parishioners earlier this year. The results were compiled and sent to Zubik, according to his letter, as were petitions to close the four aforementioned churches.

After discussion with other diocesan advisers, Zubik said, “I have decreed that the above church buildings be closed for worship effective October 2, 2023.”

Zubik conceded that the announcement “may be difficult to receive …” but added that “it is my hope that this decision will allow your parish to be properly resourced to focus on the mission and ministry of the faith through evangelization so that there can be a sustainable Catholic presence in Lawrence County.”

McCaffrey, too, acknowledged both the difficulty and the necessity of marking the move.

“We know this has been coming,” he said. “The facts are what they are, even though we may not want to deal with them and wish that things were different. It’s just the reality of what we’re facing when you have declining overall population in the whole area, and what actually precipitated us becoming one parish out of seven is the fact that all of the neighborhoods that the seven parishes made up are no longer what they were.

“It’s just an embracing of what our world is today and not 1960, and we do what we have to do. I think our people realize that. I haven’t really had any pushback on anything.”

Ironically, the pandemic seems to have had a lot to do with that.

“I made that case to the bishop and to the people as well in our presentations,” McCaffrey said, “the idea that the whole experience of COVID and having our Masses in the parking lot of the abandoned Sears building for a year, and celebrating Christmas and Easter both in that space, reminded us of what really matters, and I think it prepared us for this eventuality.

“This weekend is our parish picnic, and we get over a thousand people for that, so it’s a healthy, strong sign of our people having come together.”

Each church will host a final Mass during the final week of September. At the close of each one, the Blessed Sacrament will be carried out of the building, and later, all other sacred items will be removed, prior to Oct. 2.

And despite the unity that has grown throughout the parish over the last four years, McCaffrey knows that each farewell will be bittersweet at best.

“St. James was the first place I was when I was named pastor,” he said. “So it’s personally painful for me to be the one to have the final Mass there.

"But at the same time, I know that these things are temporary. Everything serves a purpose for a time. But we have to keep focused on why we built the place in the first place.”