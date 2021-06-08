Four county WPIAL champs moving on to state quarters

From staff reports
Lawrence County’s WPIAL champion baseball and softball teams are moving on to the state quarterfinals.
Union, Shenango and New Castle’s baseball teams as well as Laurel’s softball team each won during Monday’s opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
All four will continue their seasons in Thursday’s round of 16.
BASEBALL
Union (12-5) got the winning started on Monday in an extra innings affair at Neshannock High School.
The Scotties then used some strategy in the eighth inning before Jake Vitale scored on a sharp grounder to third off the bat of Mark Stanley to plate the winning run in the 3-2 victory.
Shenango (21-2), meanwhile, dispatched Mount Union, 7-3, at North Allegheny High School.
A three-run first inning was all pitcher Shane Cato needed as the ace earned another postseason victory.
New Castle, meanwhile, scored nine runs in the third inning to jump out to a 14-0 lead over District 10’s Harbor Creek in the nightcap at North Allegheny.
SOFTBALL
At North Allegheny, Laurel’s (18-1) Grace Kissick took the ball and allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a 6-0 win over Frazier in the Class 2A playoffs.
Union’s softball team fell in the Class 1A playoffs in a close game against Glendale, losing 6-5 at Mount Aloysius College.
Shenango lost 3-2 in extra innings to Chestnut Ridge at Bedford High School and Ellwood City fell to Punxsutawney, 4-3, in DuBois.
For more coverage, see Pages B1-B2.
