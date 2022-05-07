Sara Jane Tinstman provided a foundation of love and care for her family.
Her husband, five children and 12 grandchildren are continuing that legacy by doing the same for the community.
Even as she battled progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurodegenerative brain condition, Tinstman thought of her family – and others.
“She would have done anything for someone. I always remember her helping others,” recalled her daughter Gretchen Sink.
“(PSP) takes everything from you at a rate it chooses,” Sink explained, noting that her mother’s diagnosis came after a series of falls. “In a year, she wasn’t walking or talking, but she knew who we were. She had her whereabouts. She couldn’t speak, but you knew she was following you.”
Sink, her father Tom and her siblings — sister Meagan Billyk and brothers Tim, Ted and Brad Tinstman — vowed to keep their mother at home with a goal of “giving her the best quality of life and making memories.”
Aided by hospice, the family succeeded.
“Keeping her home until the end was not without challenges, but we consider ourselves blessed. She and my dad had good insurance and great doctors and we were always able to figure things out,” Sink explained. “It was an honor to take care of her.”
After Tinstman lost her seven-year battle with PSP on Dec. 19, 2018, the family searched for a way to honor her.
Knowing that others in similar situations may not have the resources their family did, they established the Sara Jane Foundation to “honor our mom by providing the same care and love that she would have given to others to make a challenging time less stressful.”
Established in the summer of 2019 as a component fund of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, the Sara Jane Foundation has provided 57 grants totaling more than $47,000 to local families facing medical hardships. Among the grant recipients have been transplant patients, persons with cancer, COVID-19 and heart disease, an amputee and accident victims.
The donations have been used toward medical bills, equipment and modifications to patients’ homes and vehicles.
“We’re not going to be able to solve all of anyone’s problems, but we can provide a small grant. We can give them a small amount of peace and let them know someone cares,” said Sink who serves on the foundation’s board along with her siblings Meagan Billyk and Tim Tinstman, family friends Paul Boyce, Debbie Lohr and Carleen McGann and hospice nurse Matt Gruntz.
“We’re a small foundation, doing small grants, so maybe we can’t provide a specific wheelchair for someone, but we can help offset the cost,” Sink explained, noting that, so far, the non-profit has never had to turn down a request, but has needed to adjust monetary amounts.
To help raise funds, the foundation is sponsoring its third annual basket bash May 22 in the front parking lot of the Crane Room Grille on Wilmington Road.
Along with providing grants to families facing medical problems, the Sara Jane Foundation also donates blankets to area nursing homes and hospice patients. Coverings are also given to each patient who receives a grant.
“It’s heartwarming to see. A cozy, soft blanket always makes things better, even if it’s only for five minutes,” Sink said, noting that the blankets are also a link to her mom.
“Blankets were special with my mom. As she became chair-bound and frail, she was always very cold. She had a blanket for every occasion,” Sink recalled, adding, “We enjoy everything we do, but doing it in memory of mom makes it even more special.”
