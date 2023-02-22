Forward Lawrence's annual dinner in March will be the first for the organization since 2019.
The 16th annual dinner, set for March 16 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, will gather join sponsors, members, staff, community stakeholders and guests after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 2020 dinner was canceled the day of. This year's event will be the first under the Forward Lawrence branding, which comprises the Chamber of Commer and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.
TV journalist Bill Flanagan, who is host and producer of the “Our Region’s Business" weekly business public affairs program now in its 20th year on WPXI, will be the keynote speaker.
Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting marketing and events specialist Lyndsey Overby. Tables of 10 are available as are individual tickets for $85 per person. For further information or to register, visit www.forwardlawrence.com.
