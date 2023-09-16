More than 250 attended a Friday luncheon at The Villa banquet center to honor four businesses and a nonprofit with Impact Awards.
This year’s Impact Awards went to Classi-Co Foods/Pizza Joe’s, Avalon Field Club at New Castle, Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co. and Pyrotecnico. The fifth went to New Castle Playhouse for presenting live theatrical performances for more than 60 years.
In related matters, Justin Kirkwood, operations analyst and associate at UPMC Health Plan and member of the Laurel School Board from 2011 to 2023, received the Sam B. Biasucci Leadership Award for Board Service. A banker, Biasucci served on the boards of the United Way of Lawrence County, Lawrence County Historical Society, Adult Literacy of Lawrence County, Lawrence County Learning Center and Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. He passed away in 2021.
Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director of arts and education at the Hoyt Center for the Arts, received the Robert Del Signore Award for leadership in public service. Del Signore, who also died in 2021, was a Lawrence County commissioner for eight years and past president of the New Castle YMCA and Lawrence County Economic Development Board.
Forward Lawrence, the umbrella organization over the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., hosted the seventh annual awards luncheon.
Ben Bush, recently appointed chief executive officer for Forward Lawrence, opened the event noting that in the few months that he’s been in Lawrence County, he has found it “a truly remarkable place” rich in history and industry.
Before the presentation of awards, recipients shared a brief history of their organizations.
Joe “Pizza Joe” Seminara started the business in 1980 with a single pizza shop. The family-run franchise has nearly 40 locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio and supports schools, clubs, sports teams and other nonprofits.
Classi-Co Foods is the parent company for Pizza Joe and a sister company to Daystar Marketing, which specializes in custom artwork and screen-printed apparel for businesses, nonprofits, schools, bands, sport teams and individuals.
Seminara’s daughters, Jessica Seminara-Tomczyk and Katie Seminara-DeToro, and son, Andrew, are involved with the business, while Joe Seminara’s wife of nearly 50 years, Laurie, is a retired special education teacher who is frequently at the original New Castle location.
Avalon Field Club at New Castle is the former New Castle Country Club in Neshannock Township, which Avalon acquired in 2019. The club underwent more than $6 million in renovations to the course, clubhouse and grounds.
Established in 1923 as the New Castle Field Club, the course was built by world-famous golf architect A.W. Tillinhast.
Bruce & Merrilees, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is a large-scale electrical contractor that opened in 1948 in New Castle. The company remains owned by the Bruce family and its service region stretches from the Midwest through the Mid-Atlantic to the Southeastern United States.
Led by the third generation, Bruce & Merrilees does most of its work outside Lawrence County.
Pyrotecnico has been in business since 1922 when Constantino Vitale immigrated to America and established in New Castle, selling fireworks from a catalog to local community organizations. Pyrotecnico now spans at least five generations and operates nationwide.
The family-owned business produces more than 3,200 fireworks shows across the country each year. Stephen Vitale is it chief executive officer.
New Castle Playhouse fosters community, pride, civic renewal and cultural enlightenment through theater arts experiences, produced by the community, for the community.
New Castle Playhouse incorporated as a nonprofit in 1958 and in 1987 purchased the former State Movie Theater on the South Side for its home. The organization renovated an on-site garage into a smaller, 100-seat annex theater. In 1999, new seating was installed in the theater and in 2003, an atrium was added to the building.
The theater typically puts on nine productions each year.
The luncheon also served as a graduation ceremony for the Leadership Lawrence County Class of 2023. Graduates included Adam Anderson, Scott Lewis and David Moore, all with Ellwood Specialty Steel; Walt Bell, Ellwood City Forge; Matthew Geiger, West Central Job Partnership; Tifinie LaComb, Huntington Bank; Lyndsey Overby, Forward Lawrence; Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel; Ashley Stevenson with DON Management; and Angie Urban with New Visions for Lawrence County.
