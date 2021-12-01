A consultant hired to study the economic development potential of Lawrence County highlighted population loss as one of its biggest weaknesses, and its geographical location as one of its strengths.
More than 50 business, government and agency representatives gathered at The Villa for a Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce-sponsored luncheon Wednesday to hear an overview of the Forward Lawrence report.
The initiative, launched two years ago, was spearheaded by the LCRCC and Economic Development Corp. to position the county to attract potential investors. An in-depth study of the county’s economic strengths and weaknesses was conducted by Jay Garner, president and founder of the Atlanta-based Garner Economics Inc., who made recommendations in his report of how to “elevate Lawrence County.”
The presentation came packed with an analysis of statistics and suggestions of what the county can do to uptick its strategies on attracting business and industry and overall, people. A trained workforce and upgrading of old housing were areas that Garner highlighted in his overview.
And while Garner’s report included some new ideas and recommendations — such as creating a “Lawrence County Promise Scholarship” and creating an “entrepreneurial center with a Makerspace for business incubator and idea development,” some of his other suggestions already are under way.
Garner, who made the presentation at the luncheon, also emphasized the power of a positive image, including the upgrading of entranceways to local business parks community overall. He noted more than 155 local “stakeholders” — business, industry and government officials — provided input into the action plan through surveys.
Positive assets in the report are the county’s geographical location and its cost of living. On the downside, is a 10-year population decrease that includes a 5.5-precent loss since last year.
For workers, Garner said 21,553 people commute to jobs outside of the county, while 11,76 commuters are coming into the county. He estimated that 2,300 to 2,400 jobs were lost in the past five years, some due to COVID- 19.
Two of three county commissioners attended the luncheon.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said he did not attend because he already read the plan, and “based on my analysis of it, I don’t see it being any different from the previous 10 planning efforts we’ve taken in this county.”
He said he has read the county’s comprehensive plans and the blueprint community plan, affordable housing plan, transportation corridor plan, “and it’s the same plan with a different name. While I appreciate the work that Jay Garner put into it, I’m disappointed we spent two years and $175,000 on it, instead of implementing the plans we already have.
“Of the 13 recommendations, you can find the same recommendations or the same sentiments for 12 of them alone in the county comprehensive plan,” which was adopted in 2016, Boyd pointed out.
“This was sold to me as a novel document that would set out a strategic blueprint for how to advance Lawrence County into the 21st century,” he said of Forward Lawrence, but “it just didn’t do that.”
Boyd said he has been networking with business and industry to attract them here and said the county doesn’t need more plans.
“We need better quality housing, sites for mid-sized and larger businesses and we need blight remediation. It just takes people willing to put forth an effort,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said the commissioners are committed to working with everyone in the room on future prosperity of the county.
He pointed out, however, that there are a few recommendations in the Forward Lawrence report regarding the rehabilitation of housing, that already are being undertaken by the county planning office, the redevelopment authority and a nonprofit agency.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented, “We have to take what is in the report and work with it. We’re at some stage in some parts of the process.
“We have a tendency in Lawrence County to look behind us, and that’s not helping us at all,” she said. “Let’s do what we need to do with it, to make it work for Lawrence County.”
Alex McCoy, CEO of the chamber, said the Forward Lawrence study was funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant of $75,000 and an Appalachian Regional grant of $50,000. Six proposals were received for the study then narrowed to two before Garner’s was chosen.
Robbie Matesic, regional representative for Sen. Bob Casey, said she applauds the county officials “for taking a look at the blind spots.”
