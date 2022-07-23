Lawrence County Girl Scouts would like you to know they do more than sell cookies.
On Tuesday, more than 70 scouts from 18 school districts across western Pennsylvania — including from troops representing New Castle, Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock and Shenango — gathered at the former Youth Development Center campus to learn about and benefit different pollinators in nature.
The theme of the several-hours-long day camp, “Think Like a Citizen Scientist,” allowed scouts to get their hands dirty and observe nature, but also complete badge work that normally would have to be done over the course of several weekends.
A journey, meanwhile, applies real-world skills to a project that will be long-lasting and self-sustaining.
“This is different in a sense of when we do badge work, we usually do it in our troops,” said Jenn Dayton, a co-captain at the event. “This is a journey day, so journeys are exponentially bigger than a badge and they take a really long time to do. A lot of people will have a journey in a day, kind of like an event, so people can complete a journey in a day.”
The scouts, who ranged in age from kindergarten to incoming high school seniors, learned about the scientific method, observation and forming hypotheses.
“We talked about Charles Darwin and Rachel Carson and how they were significant scientists and observers in their time and they solved a lot of problems too,” Dayton said.
The journey for Tuesday centered on pollinators. That meant scouts rotating between indoor classrooms — located in renovated former YDC dorms — and outside in a large flower garden. At one station, scouts were drilling holes in tree stumps that will eventually become places bees lay their eggs to observing how many bees land on flowers in an amount of time and charting that data by bee type and flower color. That data then gets uploaded into a nationwide database.
“The weather was a huge factor,” Dayton said. “If it did rain, there would be none to count but that would still be part of the project.”
At the end of the day, an awards ceremony was held to help make the badge work more meaningful after a hard day’s work. A lunch was provided through a summer food program grant and volunteers assisted throughout the day.
The Girl Scouts are not the first organization to use the former YDC property this summer. The campus, purchased by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership for $2 million in late 2017, has been bustling with students the last several weeks. The New Castle Area School District held a summer space camp for two weeks. Students learned different things and were able to visit the hydroponics lab to see how food would be grown on Mars, explained Kristin Green, a community supports coordinator for LCCAP. A group of Boy Scouts, she said, will camp out on the campus next week.
“For this building, this summer has really been the most action we’ve had,” Green said.
The hydroponics lab, located in one of the former YDC dorms and next to the pollinator garden, has space-age-looking vertical equipment where lettuce and strawberries are grown without soil. The lettuce is then used for lunches for LCCAP’s kindergarten and early learning programs. Vegetables grown in the pollinator garden are also offered to parents in the early learning programs along with recipe cards.
