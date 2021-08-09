Former teachers, students bid farewell to school

Parish bids farewell to school and former priest Saturday was a time to do more than bid farewell to the former St. Vitus School/Holy Spirit …

Vince Fuleno Sr. had a lot of things put into his head during his years at St. Vitus School.

But he also recalls the one thing that was taken off of it.

Fulena finished ninth grade — the school’s final grade level at the time — in 1958. It was a time when sisters of the Connecticut-based Apostles of the Sacred Heart comprised the faculty.

Later, when Fuleno’s son, VInce Jr., attended the school, there would be a mix of sisters and lay teachers, but during the elder Fuleno’s time “We had all nuns. They ruled the roost pretty good.

“We weren’t allowed to wear our hats when we came in the building. I forgot to take it off one day, and (one of the sisters) took it from me. She kept it all winter.”

Fuleno laughed about the memory Saturday, a moment of jocularity mixed with reflection when former students and teachers — including two of the nuns who had taught at the school prior to the order’s withdrawal in 2001 — gathered for Mass and reception to bid a final farewell to the 113-year-old school.

Holy Spirit Academy — St. Vitus School for 112 of those years — shut its doors for good in June after years of declining enrollment.

Sister Estelle, who taught at St. Vitus from 1969-74 and again from 1990-93, was encouraged to see the spirit of parishioners dealing with the loss of their school, which was the county’s last home for Catholic education.

“It’s exciting to see the spirit of the church here, the faith of the people,” she said. “That was one of the things I was impressed with before, when I first started to teach here.

“I think the transitions are always a challenge in your life, but to come back and to see the life of faith that exists in the parish is very meaningful and that carries you on — the life and faith of the parishioners.”

Sister Carolyn wore multiple hats while serving from 1985-90 at St. Vitus. She was religion coordinator and director of religious education in addition to working with the parish youth group, and leading a ministry for separated and divorced couples.

“It was a beautiful experience,” she said. “The people were just beautiful here and they still are.”

As for her return to New Castle — her first since leaving the school — “It’s almost like a mixture of sadness, because so much has changed and yet such a joy to know what we experienced at one time.

“It’s good to be back. I never thought I’d be back.”

Joining the Fulenos among the ranks of former students who gathered in the school’s Fabbri Hall after Mass to enjoy some standard St. Vitus fare — cavatelli, pizza, sausage and peppers — and peruse some school memorabilia was Glorianne Vitale, who graduated in 1960 with the first St. Vitus class to go all the way from kindergarten through ninth grade.

Seeing Sisters Estelle and Carolyn refreshed the memories she treasures of her time there.

“I just have a warm feeling in my heart because we had the nuns back then,” she said. “We had nuns all 10 years. You don’t see them around too often here, so when I see them, I feel a special feeling for them. They were a big part of my life.”

Like the Fulenos, she remembers that the nuns were firm in their commitment to Catholic education.

“It was strict, but most of them were kind and loving,” she said. “You had a few that were more strict and just harder on you. But they definitely planted a lot of good seeds as far as I’m concerned.

“At the time, maybe I didn’t understand everything, but as I became an adult, those seeds bloomed, and I understood. They helped form who I am and my faith that I have today.”

Indeed, Fuleno Jr. noted, when the nuns left in 2001, their absence was felt.

“They were fair, they were tough,” he said. “You did learn, there’s no question. We had probably half and half, nun and lay teachers. We always had a nun as the principal. But they were probably a little easier going when I was here than when (his father) was here.

“It was sad when they pulled out. That was a tough thing for the school to absorb.”

St. Vitus pastor Father Joseph McCaffrey admitted that closing the school also is a difficult blow, but that the time had come when it needed to be done.

“It’s mixed emotions for sure, in that I’m certainly going to miss not having the school Masses right here.,” he said. “We do intend to go over to their new school (St. John Paul II in Hermitage) and be able to have Mass and be with the kids on occasion.

“But it was so nice to have a weekly Mass here with the kids and hear them sing and participate and have that connection; to be able to come into the classroom at the school. It’s a sacrifice for everybody, but I do think that in the end, it makes it stronger for everyone. It’s a bigger community, there’s more opportunities, and they have that opportunity to go from preschool all the way through high school.”

McCaffrey called it “divine providence” that Holy Spirit Parish and the Diocese of Pittsburgh were able to forge a novel, cross-diocese agreement with the Diocese of Erie and the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools to have their displaced students attend St. John Paul II with scholarship aid coming from Holy Spirit.

Furthermore, he said, all Holy Spirit Academy teachers and employees already have found new employment.

“I think if it had happened before, the school would have just closed, and that would have been it.” he said. “But under these circumstances, we were able to make this connection with a nearby place that truly is welcoming.

“Sometimes we just have to trust that the Lord has a plan and that it will unfold.”

