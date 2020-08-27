A former Wilmington Area School District music teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with high school girls, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
In Central Court on Thursday, Jonathan Anthony Priano, 35, of Wilmington Township, answered to 10 charges of institutional sexual assault, and 16 other related offenses, that alleged an affinity for women's feet and misconduct with various students.
He was represented in court by defense attorney Ross Teele Smith of Youngstown.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright signed Priano's waiver, holding all charges against him for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Priano also faces two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, 12 counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. He was released after posting a $30,000 bond the day of his arrest on June 10.
Priano had taught high school band and choir at Wilmington since 2007. He resigned from his position June 30 as a result of the charges.
On June 10, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against Priano, detailing the reported sexual-type contact he had with several students, both during school and after their graduations.
He is accused of “grooming” favorite students for special relationships with him during their high school years, according to a criminal complaint filed in court
The complaint reports he used his position as a school district choir teacher to build personal relationships with girls in his classes, and that he continued contact with the students after their high school graduation.
Court papers also allege Priano is accused of having unlawful contact with at least three minors, and that he had physical contact with one of them on 10 or more occasions while she was a student. Some of those encounters also occurred at the high school.
On Jan. 30, detectives searched Priano’s house and confiscated 21 items, including his computer hard drive, which showed various videos of female juveniles involved in acts the victims described, the complaint states.
