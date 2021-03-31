A former teacher accused of stealing money from the New Castle Area School District's teachers union has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Charles Farris Jr., 64, was in Central Court Wednesday to answer to charges filed against him Oct. 15 by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office. He is accused of taking $35,887 from the New Castle Federation of Teachers Local 3975 while he was its president.
Charges against him, of six counts of theft and five counts of access device fraud, will proceed to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Farris was represented in court by defense attorney Stephen Colafella of Beaver County.
Farris, an elementary physical education teacher, had worked in the New Castle district for 25 1/2 years. The school board publicly voted to fire him at their regular meeting earlier this month as a result of his criminal charges, following a Feb. 25 disciplinary hearing. Farris did not attend that proceeding.
He was accused of violating the Pennsylvania School Code as a reason for his termination, according to a resolution the school board approved.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Farris by district attorney's detectives, he had used the teachers union debit card for personal purchases and expenses between Jan. 1, 2015 and Sept. 9, 2019. The investigators reported that he had made 300 unauthorized debit purchases from the teacher federation's bank account during that time. The court papers indicate that the listed expenses were for groceries, restaurants, casinos, professional sporting events, gift cards, hotel rooms, fuel and an oil change for Farris' Mercedes Benz.
Members of the teachers union had reported the theft to the district attorney's office.
Farris is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond, pending his proceedings in the court of common pleas.
His salary for this year, at the time of his arrest, was $97,512 plus benefits.
