A former New Castle teacher is facing four years of probation for the reported theft of funds through credit card purchases from the New Castle Federation of Teachers union while he was its president.
Charles Farris Jr., now of Cape Canaveral and formerly of the 900 block of Adams Street, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor theft charges Friday in the court of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox. Cox ordered Farris to pay $20,000 in restitution and release about $45,000 in funds from a teacher's union bank account on which he was the signatory, also as part of his sentence.
The former president of the New Castle Area School District's teachers union is accused of using the labor organization's bank debit card to spend thousands of dollars on personal purchases and expenditures. The Lawrence County District Attorney's office filed multiple felony charges against the 66-year-old Farris in October 2020, implicating him in the misspending of more than $35,887 that belonged to the New Castle Federation of Teachers Local 3975.
However, that amount was reduced to the restitution amount after Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller and Farris' defense attorney, Stephen Colafella of Beaver, spent hours together examining all of the debit expenses and determining which ones actually were misuses of the funds, Miller told the judge in court. The $20,000 is the amount they both felt comfortable with that was unlawfully spent that could have been proven had Farris opted for a trial, Miller said.
No one from the teacher's union attended the plea and sentencing hearing to object to the terms.
Colafella agreed he and Miller spent considerable time reviewing the transactions that led to the compromise and plea offer.
Farris had been accused of making a few hundred unauthorized debit purchases from the federation's bank account between Jan. 1, 2015, and Sept. 9, 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Miller reasoned before the judge the federation's checks and balances of its accounts were not up to par and they are now safeguarded against such practices, now and in the future.
Farris was employed as a grade school physical education teacher in the New Castle Area School District with a salary of $97,512 plus benefits during his last year of employment there. The school board fired him from his position in March 2021 as a result of the charges.
According to a 37-page report, detectives filed against Farris, a new board member of the teacher's union alerted the district attorney's office of possible theft. When new trustees took over in May 2019, they reviewed financial statements and noticed questionable transactions from the teacher's union bank accounts, the report states.
The new members requested all union finances be turned over to the new trustees, but Farris, who no longer was president, refused to give them the documentation, the court filing states. The new board then hired an accounting firm, Arnett Carbis Toothman, to conduct a forensic audit.
The firm identified suspicious transactions conducted from the union's general fund at PNC Bank, the court document states, and the union's subsequent president, William Bradley, learned from the bank manager Farris was the only name on the bank account and had sole signatory authorization.
The union's board of trustees found 10 months' worth of bank statements turned over to the auditing firm from March through December 2017. The investigator determined Farris made debit charges during those months at various restaurants, stores, gas stations, motels and department stores in various states, including in Detroit, the complaint states.
The board of trustees determined most of the restaurant purchases and the department store expenditures were not authorized and had nothing to do with union business, the document says.
The district attorney's office obtained a search warrant on Sept. 17, 2019, for the PNC Bank records of the union account. The detective also received an email from the new union treasurer with a picture of three airfare gift cards Farris had purchased for a teacher conference in Las Vegas, the report states.
The district attorney's detective upon serving a sealed search warrant at Farris' home during the initial investigation confiscated six blue storage totes from a trailer on his property. The totes contained the federation's financial records, the complaint said.
Farris was charged with six felony counts each of theft and access device fraud and one count of access device fraud. The degree of his theft-related charges was reduced to three misdemeanor theft counts in court on Friday, and the felony charges were dismissed, all as part of the plea agreement.
Farris, seated in court Friday, admitted to the thefts in front of the judge. The recommended sentence the judge approved was for four months of probation for each count, served concurrently, and the restitution payment and the transference of the bank account back to the new signatories of the teacher's union. The $20,000 restitution is to be paid to the Lawrence County Adult Probation Department, which will forward it to the Fidelity & Deposit Co. of Maryland, the bonding firm.
Cox further ordered Farris to have no contact with the teacher's union.
