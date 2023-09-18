Former Steelers highlight first 'Winning in Life' series

Football Sunday was taken literally this weekend at the Church of Genesis in Mahoningtown.
The first of three “Winning In Life” message series started Sunday with an unexpected beginning as “Renegade” by Styx began to play before former Steelers Craig Wolfley and Justin Hartwig took the stage. They were also joined by Christy Porter, the wife of Joey Porter and mother of rookie Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr. The elder Porter was originally scheduled to attend.
The panel, led by Pastor Damian Williams, shared intimate stories of their lives in the NFL and how they discovered their true purpose through God.
Hartwig, now a Lawrence County resident, said that when he started in the NFL, he had no standard of morality guiding his decision-making process before turning to God.
“When I went into the NFL, I was a follower,” he shared. “There was nothing really motivating us except for playing hard and partying hard, but there was always something about that lifestyle that was very unsatisfying.”
Porter, who has been with her husband since high school, shared her unique perspective of an NFL mother and wife.
She said that after the birth of their second daughter, she wished to attain a college degree. However, their daughter has special needs, and no daycares were equipped to give her the care she required. Soon after realizing this demand, the pair opened the first Jasmine Nyree Homes, Inc. to give complimentary services to youth and young adults with developmental disabilities.
Twenty-two years later, Christy said the Porters are looking into possibly opening a campus in the New Castle area.
Wolfley shared football tales, the impact of his late former teammate, Tunch Ilkin, and how when he met a family without a home on Thanksgiving years ago transformed his perspective.
“It really affected me,” he said. “We’re all in this mess of a world together. The best thing we can do is love one another and give each other support and hope.”
After the service, children tackled games, inflatables and cotton candy at a carnival in Darlington Park while adults enjoyed food, live music and a question-and-answer panel with the featured guests.
The series will continue with a service on Oct. 15 titled “The Power of a Positive Attitude” with former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle presenting the first Chuck Tanner New Castle Community Impact Award and a luncheon for coaches and first responders in the community.
The last event is a Nov. 5 talk with former Steelers running back and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier.
