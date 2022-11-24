Frank LaGrotta will celebrate his 64th birthday on Friday, and if you didn’t look down at the longtime former state legislator’s legs, you wouldn’t know one is missing.
Except that in most circumstances, he wears shorts.
The amputation of his leg 1 1/2 years ago has paused him enough from his once busy life to heed his mother’s advice — to slow down.
An elected Pennsylvania state representative from 1986 to 2006, LaGrotta’s soul was tested when he encountered trouble with the law at the end of his career in government. He had lost the election to former State Rep. Jaret Gibbons, then he had been accused of hiring his sister and niece as ghost employees in his state office. He pleaded guilty, serving house arrest and cooperating with other state investigations.
In April 2011, he pleaded guilty to charges of altering prescriptions to obtain drugs, and he spent three months in the Lawrence County jail.
His world after his release became primarily focused on his aging parents — his father, mother and her battle with Alzheimer’s.
His tribulations continued when he lost his father in 2020, then his leg in 2021.
But LaGrotta, who lives with and cares for his 86-year-old mother, Loretta, in Ellwood City, is still full of spunk. Maneuvering with a prosthesis, he manages to walk about two miles a day, his rosary in hand, whenever he visits the mausoleum in Holy Redeemer Cemetery just outside of Ellwood City where his father is entombed.
“I am thankful for many things,” LaGrotta mused earlier this week. “But the one thing I’m especially thankful for is that at 64 years old, when I’m tired, weak and afraid, I can, by the grace of God, still hold my mother’s hand and tell her how much I love her.
“Not a lot of 63-year-olds can say that.”
LaGrotta’s mother has been his inspiration and guiding hand throughout his life, and he is returning that to her through his caregiving, with some outside help. He seldom leaves her side.
Overall, he is thankful for the life he’s led so far and the blessings it has bestowed, he said. There were triumphs, there were mistakes, there have been misfortunes. But he was blessed to have the lessons learned, a loving family and the long lives of both parents.
LaGrotta is convinced that the loss of his leg was God’s way of forcing him to slow down. He says he has learned to turn every experience positive, including his jail stint.
“I learned a lot,” he said. He became addicted to Xanax and forged a prescriptions to get more when his doctor refused to renew it. That was when he was sent to jail, he said, where, “it was an experience that taught me a lot. I learned that most people who go to jail are not bad people, they just make mistakes.
“I was with people who couldn’t read,” he said, and during his penance, he helped them learn to read, write and attain their GEDs.
“There is a kind of hopelessness in those situations,” he said, noting that he lost 20 pounds during that time. “It was an eye-opener, and I came out of there a different person.
“When I got out, my mom was sick and showing the first signs of dementia,” he said. One day in October, she looked at him and said, “Will you sit with me today?”
“That was really the last time I left her side, until my leg was amputated,” he said. “You learn so much about yourself and what’s important. The worst thing that ever happened to me was losing my dad.”
His father, Francis “Fran” LaGrotta, died at their Ellwood City home, surrounded by family, on March 24, 2020 at age 88. That was on the cusp of COVID-19 and before his leg amputation.
In January of 2021, LaGrotta, who was in good health, somehow dislocated his left ankle. He remembers the pain, but he has no idea how it happened, or when or why. There was no fall, no trauma that he remembers.
A doctor at the time “inappropriately” tried to put it back into place with a cast on it, he said, but the cast was too tight.
“My leg bone was sticking out of my ankle,” he said. “Every doctor who saw me said they don’t know how this happened.”
He consulted with three surgeons, and he had a tele-medical visit with a doctor who asked him what his goals were.
“Once that bone was exposed, three or four surgeries that were required to fix it would have left me with an unusable leg,” he explained, and he would likely be unable to walk again.
The doctor suggested that with an amputation, he could be back on his feet and ambulating in time with an artificial limb.
“When I heard that, I made a choice,” he said.
His leg was removed at the knee on April 8, 2021, and a doctor at Allegheny General Hospital performed a certain procedure with a plastic surgeon that minimized the phantom pain.
He got his first prosthetic leg that June.
“It’s been an adjustment,” LaGrotta said, admitting, “It’s difficult, but I’m very blessed that I get up and I’m walking. There are people who are a lot worse off than me. It’s made my journey with my mom difficult, but she has motivated me, and I couldn’t feel sorry for myself.”
But as people get older, parts wear out, and LaGrotta found himself facing another surgery, this time a hip replacement, performed Oct. 8, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital by Dr. Mark Gardner. Four hours after his surgery, he was up and walking again, he said.
“I really believe God allowed all this to happen, because Frank LaGrotta was always in a hurry,” he said. “I’ve never stopped moving.”
He reflected upon how when he was a state legislator, his proud mother saw him rushing past people who wanted him to stop and talk to them, and she urged him, “these people voted for you. You owe it to them to slow down and stop talk to them.”
“She ran all of the election day activities for me for 20 years,” he said. That included lining up poll workers to campaign for him, food for everyone involved and taking coffee and donuts to the poll workers. His sister, father and cousins also helped with the campaigns.
“My mother continues to teach me,” LaGrotta said. “I will sit there now for hours and hold her hand.”
They watch game shows together and he tends to her needs. He stays positive, grateful for his time with her, he said.
He plans to spend Thanksgiving Day today cooking her a specially prepared dinner of turkey breast with stuffing, a sweet potato and cranberry sauce. He also intends to put up a Christmas tree for her this season.
“I’ve asked God for just enough grace to make it to the end of each day when Mom falls asleep, then he knows I’ll be back to ask Him for more,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.