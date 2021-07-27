SCRANTON (AP) — A former Democratic state representative from northeastern Pennsylvania was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for theft of his mother's caregiver's credit card.
A judge sentenced former state Rep. Kevin M. Haggerty, who pleaded guilty in April to theft by deception and possessing a counterfeit or altered access device, the Times-Tribune of Scranton reported.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his defense attorney.
Haggerty, 48, of Dunmore, served two terms in the state House over the past decade.
He was charged with using credit cards that belonged to a woman who cared for his elderly mother for more than $950 in purchases in December and January — mostly booze, food and gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.