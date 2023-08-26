A former car dealership in Shenango Township will be demolished.
On Thursday, the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County unanimously approved an agreement with Shenango Township to demolish the property of the former Morrone Auto Sales at 2627 Ellwood Road.
Under the agreement, the township will initially pay $65,000 to have Watkins Turf Care demolish the building, with the authority reimbursing the township.
In other authority news, the board unanimously approved five applications through the authority’s facade program for front-facing masonry work.
Four are the properties are in Wampum at 322, 324, 328 and 330 Main Street, and are owned by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler). Two properties, 322 and 324 Main, will get $20,750 each and the other two will get $21,500 each.
The fifth building, the former Wright Building at 346 East Washington St. in New Castle, which is owned by DON Enterprises, will receive $25,000.
The grants are matching, with county Director of Planning and Development Amy McKinney stating there was $200,000 allocated for the facade program, with a max grant amount of $25,000 per project.
The demolition application for the blighted property at 3355 Clover Lane in Neshannock Township will be resubmitted after there were errors with the previous application.
McKinney noted her office is in the process of getting a list of every repository property in the county, which the authority will use to determine which blighted properties get sent out to bid for demolition in 2024.
