The River Valley Community Resource Center is hosting multiple holiday events this season, beginning with the third annual Holiday Artisan & Craft Fair on Saturday.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 30,000-square foot Resource and Event Center, formerly the Pulaski Elementary School, at 320 Shenango Street in Pulaski. In addition to crafts, there will be music, a 50/50 raffle and a basket auction. Admission is $2.
Other upcoming events are:
•Dec. 4 — Christmas at River Valley, 6:30 to 9 p.m.. Listen to live music while enjoying dinner served by Kissed the Cook catering company. Concert to follow with performers including pianist Irina Trenga, drummer Joey Commisso and Joe Bandi's Singing Group. Cost $35. Tickets can be purchased on their website.
•Dec. 11 — The Gift of Christmas, 6 to 8 p.m. Many local organizations, schools, churches, businesses, clubs and individuals will display their hand-decorated Christmas trees to compete for a top prize. Kids can write letters to and get pictures with Santa, sit in on a Christmas story reading, make crafts and play games. View the ornament display, listen to music and enjoy some food.
Joe Goodge, owner, welcomes everyone to River Valley.
More information can be found at www.rivervalleycomplex.com or by calling (724) 652-6183.
