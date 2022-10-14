A new memoir by former Pennsylvania State University President Graham Spanier takes aim at the criminal justice system and several high-profile figures whose actions, he documents, harmed the school and its leaders' reputation during the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Spanier's nonfiction novel, "In the Lions’ Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgment," is the first book published by a central figure in one of the biggest collegiate stories in history.
Spanier will visit New Castle on Tuesday for a presentation and a meet-the-author and book-signing session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Crane Room Grille at 3009 Wilmington Road, Neshannock Township. The event is being sponsored by the Lawrence County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association.
The program is open to the public, and Spanier's book will be available there for purchase.
According to a news release to promote the book, Spanier, said hef was an abuse survivor. He said he wrote the book “to get the truth on record. Coach Joe Paterno, former Athletic Director Tim Curley, former Senior Vice President Gary Schultz and I never engaged in a cover up.”
Spanier says the truth about the saga has been misconstrued by many, and he felt it his duty to create an accurate historical record.
Charged criminally in 2012 and eventually tried in 2017, Spanier meticulously recounts how prosecutors brought 24 charges against him, Curley and Schultz. All of the charges ultimately were dismissed or resulted in not-guilty verdicts, except for one misdemeanor that had not only exceeded its statute of limitations but also did not exist in law as a crime until years later, rendering it a constitutional ex-post facto violation, he states.
For years, prosecutors repeatedly offered plea bargains that Spanier refused, including while the jury was deliberating at his own trial.
“I never accepted those deals; it would have violated my own values to plead guilty to a crime I did not commit,” he explains.
Spanier asserts that many people involved were not fully truthful or ethical throughout the proceedings. They include a university general counsel who violated attorney-client privilege, a prosecutor whose law license was suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for his wrongdoing in the case, and a grand jury judge who was forced to resign for unethical conduct by the Supreme Court.
“This was a colossal miscarriage of justice brought about by serious dysfunction in Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system,” says Spanier.
Spanier reveals that he was fully exonerated by a far more comprehensive investigation than the often-cited report led by former FBI director Louis Freeh. Conducted to renew Spanier’s top-secret national security clearances, the federal inquiry included interviews under oath with many of the central figures — Curley, Schultz, leaders of the Board of Trustees, university administrators and former General Counsel Cynthia Baldwin.
By contrast, Freeh questioned none of the key individuals with direct knowledge of the situation, except Spanier. “Freeh avoided interviewing me, but I insisted that I be permitted to provide a factual accounting,” Spanier recalls. Remarkably, Spanier’s legal team was repeatedly rebuffed from getting the federal report — or its conclusions of Spanier’s innocence — in front of Freeh, the Board of Trustees, attorney general prosecutors, or the courts.
Spanier also relives his resignation as president.
“The Board desired to give the appearance that they fired me, but that was inaccurate,” he explains. “My resignation came from me, along with a gracious letter to the university community that was suppressed. The Board’s inability to then manage the crisis on its own turned out to be disastrous for Penn State.”
In the final chapter, Spanier describes his time in the Centre County Correctional Facility from June 7 to August 4, 2021. He was recovering from open heart surgery, had been diagnosed with metastasized cancer, and Covid-19 was roaring through the prisons. Yet, at the insistence of the Attorney General, he was incarcerated for a nonviolent misdemeanor – an oddity in the criminal justice system at that time.
Spanier is touring nationwide to promote his book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.