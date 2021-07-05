Applying to the Peace Corps, Michael Hassett envisioned himself working as a rural developer in Eastern Europe.
Then he received his assignment – teaching English in Tonga.
Admitting that at the time he hadn’t even heard of the South Pacific kingdom, Hassett would end up falling in love with the country, its people and a fellow volunteer.
"Most people think it's in Africa, but that's Togo," said Hassett who with his wife, Chiara Collette, another Peace Corps volunteer who served in Tonga, co-founded Friends of Tonga to help provide educational opportunities for children of the island nation located northeast of New Zealand.
"People not knowing about Tonga, that's one of the reasons we want to help. We want to promote Tonga," Hassett continued, explaining that the constitutional monarchy of 109,000 residents is a U.S. ally, sending troops to Afghanistan and Iraq and participating in major world organizations including the United Nations.
"Tonga exists, it matters – and it's a really cool place."
PEACE CORPS
A 2007 Laurel High School graduate, the son of Tom and Joanne Hassett who now reside in Erie had already earned a degree in history and developed a passion for helping others when he signed up for the Peace Corps in 2012.
"My older brother (Brandon) had served with the Peace Corps in Romania," recalled Hassett, an Eagle Scout who had done community service while in high school and college. "I knew I still wanted to help people and serve, but my goals had gotten larger as I'd gotten older."
An American citizen who grow up in Indonesia, Collette returned to the United States for college, but found herself yearning to go overseas again. Her desire to teach others led her to the Peace Corps.
And the Peace Corps took them both to Tonga.
"When we applied, you had no choice as to where you wanted to go. I'm thinking rural development in Eastern Europe and I end up a teacher in the South Pacific," recalled Hassett, who now lives in Laurel, Maryland. "But Tonga became the center of my life, where I met my wife and some of my closest friends."
The couple worked as English language facilitators in the country comprised of 176 islands, of which 36 are inhabited. Hassett was in the village of Fahefa on Tonga's main island of Tongatapu while Collette taught in Ta'anga on 'Eua.
Collette explained that although Tongan is the country's official language, English is needed to get into high school.
At the end of elementary school, students are tested on their abilities in all subjects, including English, and the results determine if and where they will continue their educations.
"It's the end-all, be-all test," Hassett said, noting that schools closer to the capital of Nuku'alofa tend to be better educationally. "We want to help equal the playing field."
CYCLONE GITA
The volunteers remained in Tonga for two years, returning to the U.S. in 2014 and marrying in 2018.
For their honeymoon, they returned to Tonga and celebrated with a traditional Tongan wedding. They also witnessed the destruction that Cyclone Gita had caused earlier that year.
In Ta'anga, where Collette had served, the kindergarten had been destroyed and students were learning out of a tent provided by UNICEF.
Collette explained that the kindergarten's teacher, Finau Tahi, had worked for eight years to get the only early learning center on that side of 'Eua built. It was destroyed a year after it opened.
When the Tongans asked for the newlyweds' help with rebuilding, the former volunteers began searching for ways.
"We found there weren't non-profits working with Tonga, so we thought, 'Let's create one,'" Hassett said of Friends of Tonga, which he developed with his wife, other former Peace Corps volunteers, a program manager in Tonga and another Laurel grad, Lee Hartle, who serves on the non-profit's board.
"Early on, we realized we had the passion and the connection to Tonga, but not the understanding of how to get incorporated and set up a 501c3 (non-profit). Lee was an integral part of the development of Friends of Tonga," explained Hassett who holds a Ph.D. in public policy and works as a budget analyst with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"I was drawn to help because of the focus on education and helping kids as well as providing a tangible way to make a difference in people's lives," explained Hartle who works as an accountant in the Baltimore area and advises the non-profit's leaders "on the boring stuff that keeps us going."
Raising $40,000 and partnering with Schools for Children of the World, Friends of Tonga broke ground for the new kindergarten in June 2020 despite COVID-19 shutting the island off to outsiders until 2022.
"It was a huge undertaking, but a handful of people were able to help others on a little-known island in the middle of a pandemic. It's quite an accomplishment," Hartle said of the project, which was completed last month.
"The construction was carried out by Tongan contractors and the local villagers provided sweat equity in the form of labor," explained Collette who also works for NOAA. "We had engineers in Honduras guide the building, and Schools for Children of the World and Friends of Tonga managed the project from the United States."
Designed to be "conducive to early childhood education and a place where children can grow and develop," the school will be part of a fledgling early childhood education system in Tonga, Collette explained.
The building was dedicated June 16 in a ceremony the former volunteers were able to watch via Facebook Live.
They plan to see more.
MORE SCHOOLS
"We hope it will be a model for building schools across the kingdom," Hassett said of the site, which will serve about 25 children. "It's the first early childhood learning space in the area, so we hope other villages will send their students."
Friends of Tonga has been asked to construct more kindergartens, which will take place as funding, land and sweat equity resources become available.
"Our goal in supporting early childhood education is really to support the ministry of education in their work to provide early childhood education, based on a gap that they identified, and where they may not have the resources to do so," Collette explained.
"It's an impoverished country, but we tell them, we have the ability to fund you, but it's not just a gift, you have to meet us half way," Hassett said. "We require them to do the work, have sustainability. We want them to be able to maintain it.
"Of course, that all means we need more donations and partnerships," he continued, adding that membership and donation information is available at friendsoftonga.org.
In addition to construction projects, the non-profit also provides scholarships to Tongan children and operates a pen pal program with students in the United States as a way of getting others familiar with the country.
"I've spent the last 10 years trying to hone an elevator speech to describe (Tonga). I still don't have it down," Hassett said as his wife offered her description.
"Tonga is very community oriented," she said. "As Peace Corps volunteers, we were included in that community. They're very generous, they call it femolimoli'i, the belief that if everyone takes a share, we all get a little."
"They actually would give you the shirt off their back," Hassett added. "It's a really, really cool way to live. I think we could adopt a little more of that in the U.S. There's definitely something to be learned from that way of living."
