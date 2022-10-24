A third party has entered the debate over Lawrence Village Plaza.
And as far as he’s concerned, he’s left it as well.
Wes Edwards, who described himself as a former partner in the ownership of the Shenango Township shopping center, responded Friday to recent New Castle News articles in which both the township supervisors and owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup expressed their views about the plaza.
The supervisors say Harrup is not properly maintaining the plaza, while also failing to keep current with the taxes owed on it.
Harrup has fired back, saying that a financing deal he made with Edwards left him as a silent partner without the authority to resolve the township’s complaints. Moreover, he said, the township’s threats to pursue a conservatorship of the facility — in which the supervisors would assume responsibility for maintaining and marketing the plaza — as well as Edwards filing for bankruptcy for the LLC that owns the facility has caused potential financial backers to walk away from deals he had lined up.
Edwards, who saw the articles last week, disputed all of Harrup’s assertions.
“Everything Chip said in both of your articles is 125 percent factually incorrect,” he said. “Him being a silent partner — he was never a silent partner for the past two years. The agreement we signed with him years ago was that he was to refinance the property from us, then we step out of the picture.
“I’m sitting on two years worth of bank statements, all the way up to last month, showing what exactly he does every month. If he wanted to fix all the (code) violations, if he wanted to replace parking lot lights, nobody’s stopping him from doing that. I’m sure as heck not stopping him from doing it.”
Edwards said that Home Storage Plus — the ownership LLC — has not filed for bankruptcy, but conceded that “related parties to the entity did file bankruptcy.” He declined to elaborate on who those parties are or how they are connected to the LLC.
He did say, though, that while he was a partner at one time in the ownership, “I am no longer a partner in the property, as of June. I was able to get out of it, and I am not a partner going forward anymore.”
Edwards did not provide details on that agreement, but said that he had forwarded documentation to Shenango Township. Supervisor Brandon Rishel said Friday the township is no longer considering Edwards responsible for the plaza.
“We reviewed the papers that he sent, and we were advised by our solicitor not to file anything more against him because of the current situation,” Rishel said. “So we are only filing against Chip at this point.
“To the best of my knowledge,” Rishel added regarding Home Storage Plus, “the entity that owns the plaza has never filed for bankruptcy.”
Edwards doesn’t believe that the township’s pursuit of conservatorship has blocked Harrup’s ability to refinance.
“We signed these agreements with him because he had financing lined up two years ago,” Edwards said. “Then something happened, that financing fell through, and we amended our agreement with him to give him more time. That also fell through; he couldn’t get the financing or whatever.
“The conservatorship didn’t come up until January or February of this year. From the standpoint of the township’s conservatorship having anything to do with Chip refinancing the property, I don’t see it. If Chip wanted to do any one of the things he said (in one the recent News articles), he could do it tomorrow. The conservatorship is not stopping him from doing anything. What’s stopping Chip is that he can’t get financing.”
Nonetheless, after the township announced earlier this month that it had filed a writ of summons against Harrup as part of its conservatorship pursuit, Harrup said that he would fight the petition in court. He reiterated that he is a silent partner and not in a position to do anything regarding the plaza, and accused Shenango’s supervisors of slandering him.
“There’s nothing I can do about it, and they know it,” he said.
Earlier, he had said he would gladly pay any taxes due on the property and redevelop it as well, “but I can’t until he (Edwards) is out of the LLC, and the property is in my name.”
Following the township supervisors’ September meeting, Harrup said that he had done “a sign-off from the bankruptcy trustee to allow me to take (the plaza) over,” and that he had been scheduled to close on a $2.5-million refinancing deal. That deal, he said, was taken off the table by the lender when the supervisors announced their intention to pursue conservatorship.
Citing pending legal actions, Rishel said he could not provide an opinion on the veracity of Edwards’ assertions, but allowed “there is lots of documentation confirming similar things as to what he’s telling you.”
In the meantime, the township will continue its action against Harrup.
“Over many, many years, he made hundreds to thousands of dollars in profit,” Rishel said, “and has done nothing to this property.”
