HARRISBURG — Mail service across Pennsylvania slowed over the summer as operational changes delayed deliveries, the former deputy postmaster general of the United States said Monday in testimony related to a lawsuit over the state’s handling of mail-in ballots.
For the year, first-class mail across Pennsylvania has arrived on-time better than 90 percent of the time, but the rate of on-time delivery plummeted in July, former Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman said in testimony as part of a lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania Alliance of Retired Americans.
The week of July 19, just under 73 percent of first-class mail in central Pennsylvania arrived on time, Stroman said, citing service performance measures from the postal service.
The same week, just under 86 percent of first-class mail in the Greater Philadelphia region arrived on time and 90 percent of first-class mail arrived on time in western Pennsylvania. Even at 90 percent on-time, the delivery in western Pennsylvania was still a little slower than the year-to-date average of 93.6 percent.
Stroman said that the postal service considers on-time for first-class mail to be between two and five days.
Stroman, who left the postal service in June, said the postal service has struggled with personnel issues as workers who have missed work due to the pandemic. But more recently, he said the delays in mail delivery have been exacerbated by an order from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that mail trucks should depart at their scheduled time, whether they’re at capacity or not.
“Service performance in first-class mail has taken a pretty significant hit,” Stroman said. “You leave with the truck not filled and you’re leaving mail behind. If you do that day after say, the mail just piles up.”
Stroman’s testimony was part of a fact-finding hearing held Monday in the lawsuit filed by the retirees group challenging the state’s implementation of mail-in voting.
Pennsylvania just legalized no-excuse mail-in voting last year, and the June primary was the first time it was available for voters — 1.5 million people cast ballots by mail in the primary.
The retiree group has demanded that the state cover the cost for postage for mail-in voting, that ballots that arrive after Election Day be counted, that third-party groups be allowed to help collect mail-in ballots and that the state establish clearer standards for how to verify signatures on mailed ballots.
Attorneys representing the state House and Senate Republicans questioned whether the data about on-time delivery was entirely relevant because it included mail regardless of where it originated.
Under questioning by attorney James Evans, Stroman said he hadn’t seen any data explaining how often mail sent from one location in a county to another location in the county arrived on time.
Evans also pointed to congressional testimony from DeJoy, who said that the postal service would prioritize mailed ballots.
Stroman said counties can get mailed-ballots flagged so postal workers recognize that the envelopes contain ballots but not all counties take advantage of the opportunity and not all postal workers are trained sufficiently to recognize the flagging.
Evans also noted that in DeJoy’s congressional testimony, he’d explicitly said that the postal service was prepared to handle the mail-in ballots in November.
The fight in state court comes as a federal judge put a freeze on a lawsuit by the campaign of President Donald Trump that had also challenged the state’s handling of mail-in ballots.
U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan issued a stay in the federal case until Oct. 5 to allow state lawsuits, including this challenge filed by the retirees group, to proceed first.
The state has already moved to enact one of the reforms sought by the retiree group. The Wolf administration has announced plans to cover the postage on mailed ballots in the November election.
The Wolf administration has also asked the Supreme Court to order counties to count ballots that arrive postmarked by Election Day but arrive late. That request came after state officials received a letter from the United Postal Service warning that the state’s deadline for ballot-by-mail applications is too close to the election. Pennsylvania allows voters to ask for a mail ballot up to seven days before the election.
Stroman said that when he was still working for the postal service, he’d waved the red flag about the “incompatibility” between the state’s application deadline and the expectation that the ballots would arrive by Election Day if the postal service is used.
Stroman said the need to alert states, such as Pennsylvania, about the potential for late-arriving ballots was inspired by problems in Wisconsin.
An investigation by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Service found that three tubs containing 749 undelivered voter ballots were discovered at a Milwaukee postal distribution center after polls closed on the day of the April 7 primary in Wisconsin. Investigators determined that this happened because they arrived at the postal center at the end of the day on April 7, which didn’t provide postal employees time to deliver the ballots.
While Gov. Tom Wolf has called for the Legislature to authorize the counties to count late-arriving ballots, if the courts don’t order it, Republicans who hold the majority in the General Assembly have yet to embrace that.
Instead, legislation introduced by Senate Republican leaders would move the state’s deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot up, so voters would need to seek a mail-in ballot 15 days before the election instead of seven days before the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.