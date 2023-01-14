If David Maiella could still be a police officer, he would still wear his badge with honor and pride serving the City of New Castle.
Due to an incident in the line of duty, three doctors — including two recommended through the city — told him he can no longer be a cop. For the past three years, Maiella has been attempting to get police pension disability coverage from the city, with no success. However, his most recent request was denied because it wasn’t filed within the appropriate time frame.
“I cannot get my police pension. I feel I deserve my police disability pension,” Maiella said. “If I can still do police work, I’d still be on the streets arresting all the bad guys which the City of New Castle still has.”
Maiella spoke about his career and plight to get disability coverage during the Jan. 5 city council meeting.
During that meeting, council voted 3-1 to deny Maiella’s appeal from the city’s police pension board’s denial of his application for disability benefits.
Mayor Bryan Cameron, Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman David Ward voted to deny the appeal, while Eric Ritter voted to accept his appeal. Patsy Cioppa was absent from the meeting.
Solicitor Ted Saad said Maiella filed an application for disability pension benefits on June 21, 2021, which was then presented to and heard by the New Castle Police Pension Board. The city police pension board denied his application for disability benefits on March 9, 2022.
Saad said the pension board is bound by the rules of the pension plan, as well as the laws and rules regarding pensions.
“The criteria to be eligible for a disability is established by the pension plan,” Saad said. “If a benefit is granted to an applicant that does not meet the legal requirements, the Pennsylvania auditor general could find that the city violated the law in paying benefits and could require the city to, among other things, repay the pension plan.”
Saad said based on the evidence presented by Maiella and his representatives, the pension board determined his request did not meet the criteria and denied his request, stating he did not qualify for disability benefits.
Maiella filed an appeal with city council on Dec. 2. Council, on the advice of Saad, denied the appeal.
“Pursuant to the city’s police pension plan, Mr. Maiella had the right to request a full review of the pension board’s decision, but was required to make the request within 60 days of his receipt of the pension board’s denial of the request. He failed to do so timely,” Saad said.
Saad reiterated council’s denial was nothing personal against Maiella, but procedural in nature because the appeal wasn’t filed within the 60-day window.
Maiella served as a patrolman with the New Castle Police Department for 10 years from April 24, 2009 to May 6, 2019. During that time, he also worked with narcotics arrests and the county Drug Task Force and Street Crimes Unit.
He said on May 6, 2019, he was dispatched to a mental health call, where he was the only officer dispatched and encountered a woman who was off of her medication which endangered two infants and, during a struggle, took her to the ground resulting in a career-ending back injury.
He later got opinions from the three aforementioned doctors, who all told him the same thing — he can no longer be a police officer. He was seeking reimbursement for the doctor’s visits along with the pension.
Maiella said following his injury, he had months of intense physical therapy, and is currently prescribed over 510 pills a month.
Maiella now owns a real estate business.
“The city kind of turned their backs on me,” Maiella said. “I’ve jumped through all the hoops. I feel I fit my burden.”
Maiella said the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 21, which represents the department, backed him in his grievance, but never had any official backing from the department itself.
