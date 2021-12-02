Trained in healing bodies, retired nurses Karen Shearer and Elaine Bish volunteered to help those with broken souls.
As bereavement outreach volunteers with UPMC Family Hospice Northwest the women, who became friends while attending the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in the early 1960s, helped Hospice families cope with the deaths of their loved ones.
Now, as Shearer says, the process has come full circle as Bish, whom her friend calls her inspiration to volunteer, passed away on Thanksgiving Day after being in Hospice care herself.
“Elaine was with Hospice as a volunteer for 40 years,” recalled Shearer, who signed up with the Hospice serving Lawrence and Mercer county families more than six years ago. “It was from her inspiration that I volunteered.”
Shearer plans to continue her volunteer service, viewing it as a way to honor her long-time friend.
The bereavement volunteers’ work involves monthly supportive phone calls to family members of Hospice patients who have died.
“Often it’s hard for people to talk to their own families. They don’t want to upset anyone or there are various family dynamics involved,” Shearer explained. “It’s easier to open up to someone who’s more objective. Sometimes we can provide a sounding board. With grief, some families stick together while some fall apart.”
Liz McKenna, senior manager of marketing and communications for UPMC Senior Services, noted that Hospice care “extends beyond the life of the ill loved one. When a death happens, the suffering doesn’t end for the family.”
Working with six to eight people at a time, Shearer said she spends about two to four hours a month making calls, a service Hospice offers families for 13 months after a patient’s death.
“Usually, we’re talking to the patient’s caregiver whether that’s a spouse, child or sibling, but sometimes there are others involved,” Shearer explained. “Some calls are as little as 15 minutes, others can take a hour.
“A lot of it is the basic, how are they doing, are they sleeping, eating? Do they have support? But, sometimes, they really open up,” she continued. “It’s certainly not easy, and you need listening skills and empathy, but there’s a lot of satisfaction in being able to help out.”
Anyone Shearer and the other bereavement volunteers suspect may not be coping well is referred to Hospice’s grief coordinator, who can help the survivor seek out medical help or a support group, if needed.
“There are occasions when someone needs much more help than a monthly call,” said Shearer who retired in 2009 after a career as a medical-surgical nurse at the former St. Francis Hospital and in the emergency department at UPMC Jameson. Bish worked with psych patients at the former St. Francis Hospital as well as in home health care.
For those looking at possibly volunteering, Shearer said the most important trait is having a “capacity to talk and listen.”
Julia Baird, a communications specialist with UPMC, noted that new Hospice volunteers “go through an onboarding process that is similar to that of an employee which includes but is not limited to completing an application, providing references, background checks, health requirements, and mandatory education.”
In addition to the bereavement program, volunteers also assist with Hospice’s pet therapy and respite programs as well as help with clerical work. Currently, the local Hospice branch has about a dozen volunteers and serves about 30 patients a month. More information on the program is available at familyhospicepa.org.
Shearer, who’s also a member of Friends of Hospice, a volunteer group raising funds for “things insurance doesn’t cover,” does her part to spread the word, although she wishes more people understood Hospice’s mission of helping patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
“It’s not a matter of giving up, it’s a way to make a person’s final days so much better, whether its only a day or two or several months,” she said. “Like Elaine, many have decided to refuse treatment because it’s not about the quantity of our final days, it’s about the quality.”
